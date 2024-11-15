Apple’s M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM is Selling for Just $749 Ahead of Black Friday

Amazon offers the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM for $749 ($250 off) in a compelling pre-Black Friday deal.
Black Friday is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait to snag an amazing deal. Amazon has the M2 MacBook Air on sale for just $749, a notable 25% discount off the regular $999 price tag.
Of course, as you can tell by the name, this device is powered by Apple’s M2 chip – an 8-core processor that delivers fast performance – and yet, the fanless design keeps things whisper quiet. Plus, despite the ultraportable 2.7-pound size, you get up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.
But the show’s star with this deal is the 16GB of RAM, which doubles what you used to find in base MacBook Air configs. Plus, now that M4 MacBook Pro models and new-in-box MacBook Airs have 16GB as standard, 8GB is starting to look pretty dated in Apple’s lineup. Grabbing one of these 16GB variants puts you ahead of the curve and keeps things feeling future-proof for longer.
As for the display, you get a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina unit with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support. The M2 MacBook Air also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera – a notable upgrade over the M1 model’s 720p, so you can bid goodbye to grainy video calls.
The built-in speakers also deliver immersive Spatial Audio. Apple even brought back the beloved MagSafe charger with this model, so you won’t have to yank the cord out as violently after juicing up.
Rounding things out is macOS Sequoia, which gives you the latest features and security updates from Apple. The one (minor) drawback is the 256GB SSD, but these days, external storage is easy to find.
$749 for this loaded M2 MacBook Air is an absolute steal. Apple deals like this are rare so you’ll want to snatch it up quickly before they sell out or the discount disappears.