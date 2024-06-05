Languagesx
Archer Aviation Receives FAA Go-ahead for Commercial Air Taxi Operations

Key Takeaways

  • Archer Aviation has received an FAA certificate that lets it operate commercial service.
  • The approval takes Archer one step closer to air taxi service.
  • The technology could cut urban travel times from an hour to 10 minutes.

Archer Aviation has secured a Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to use its air taxi for commercial service.

This certification allows the California-based electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker to begin operating aircraft commercially, refining its systems and procedures ahead of launching its Midnight eVTOL into service.

In addition to its Part 135 certificate, Archer previously announced it has received a Part 145 certificate that allows it to perform specialized aircraft repair services. This means Archer has now received the two key operational certificates required from the FAA for it to be in a position to begin its air taxi operations.

“We are honored to receive the Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator Certificate from the FAA, which is another important stepping stone on the way to commencing commercial air taxi operations with our Midnight aircraft,” said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer in a press release.

While the air taxi industry has been in the shadows for years, Archer has been working on expanding its financial support base. In 2023, the company secured a $215 million investment from Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, and ARK Investment Management.

With this level of backing, may well be on a path toward shaping urban transportation. Archer’s air taxi promises to cut down travel times from 60 to 90 minutes by car to just 10 to 20 minutes. 

Following this announcement, Archer’s shares (ACHR) experienced a 6.2% surge in Wednesday morning trading, hitting $3.4, a much-needed run since dropping to $3.01 on May 29th. Shares of rival eVTOL company Joby Aviation have also climbed 6%, jumping to $5.2 from its share price of $4.7 on May 30th.

While this latest certification signals Archer’s readiness to be a key player in the eVTOL market, it faces competition from several companies, including EHang, Joby, Airbus, and Lilium.

