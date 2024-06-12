Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Release Date, Platforms, Features & Rumors

Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date is fast approaching, and we’re here to get you up to speed on everything you need to know from the gameplay, characters, price, pre-order information, and more.
It’s been a couple of months since Assassin’s Creed Shadows was unveiled, and trailers have been released, further highlighting the game’s two playable protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke. It looks to be one of the most ambitious games in the franchise’s history, and there’s a lot to go over.
We explore the upcoming release, characters, platforms, editions, price, and everything else we know so far! Time will tell how this latest mainline installment will compare against the best Assassin’s Creed games already on the market.
What is Assassin’s Creed Shadows?
The Assassin’s Creed series has evolved over the years, and while it started with the original Assassin’s Creed being centered around stealth, entries such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey took the series in a more brutal direction.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage attempted to bring back the stealth mechanic, which led to it being the third worst-rated game in the series.
But from what we can see in the trailer, Assassin’s Creed Shadows gameplay looks to have found a better balance between stealth and action combat, making it an exciting upcoming entry to the series.
Once again, it seems Ubisoft is changing things up in terms of gameplay. With two protagonists to choose from, players will be able to choose between Yasuke’s heavy combat style or play it safe and go with Naoe for stealth.
While there isn’t too much information about Assassin’s Creed Shadows’s gameplay, if other games from the series are anything to go by, we can expect an abundance of side quests and other activities to take us away from the main game and immerse us in exploring the map.
When Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Come Out?
Confirmed Release Date: November 12, 2024
The Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date is November 12, 2024. This is the case if you purchase any of the Premium Editions of the game, however. For everyone else buying the standard version, you’ll need to wait until November 15, 2024 – three days later.
The only way to play before the official Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date is to pay for the Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order of the gold or ultimate editions of the game, which will give you three days of early access, letting you jump in before players on the standard edition of the game.
Players can also sign up to Ubisoft+ where they can get a copy of Assassin’s Creed Shadows Release Ultimate Edition as part of the subscription, saving them some money, while also giving them access to the game three days early.
What Platforms Will Assassin’s Creed Shadows Be Available On?
Confirmed Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With Assassin’s Creed Shadows being on all major platforms, it’s widely available, no matter if you’re a PC or console gamer.
The bad news is that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not be available on Game Pass, meaning Xbox players will need to pay the full price for one of the game’s editions to play.
Due to Ubisoft’s partnership with Epic Games, Assassin’s Creed Shadows won’t be available on Steam. Instead, PC gamers will need to pick up a copy either from the Ubisoft Store or from Epic Games.
While November might feel like a long time to wait, with the dual-protagonist system, multiple combat styles, and awesome setting, it’s certainly shaping up to be an Assassin’s Creed game worth waiting for.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trailers
The first Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trailer was released in May 2024. Since then, an extended trailer with gameplay footage has been released, giving us a much more detailed look into the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and its protagonists.
The extended trailer not only gives us a glimpse at the dual-combat system but also a sneak peek of one of the game’s towns and a first look at the gorgeous Feudal Japanese setting.
Just ahead of Gamescom 2024, Ubisoft released the “One Duo—Two Playstyles” trailer, which explores the differences between Naoe and Yasuke in greater depth. As has been touched upon, the former is a shinobi and the latter a bonafide samurai.
The developer commentary here explains the thought process behind two completely different ways to play – which hasn’t been seen in the Assassin’s Creed series for nearly 10 years.
Early Assassin’s Creed Shadows Controversy
As is increasingly becoming the case in gaming, controversy has sneaked into the pre-release coverage, with some critics calling out the developers for including a Black samurai as one of Assassin’s Creed Shadow’s main character.
Yasuke however, is based on a real Black man who was a real samurai, believed to have been of African origin.
While this has outraged some critics, many gamers are excited to experience life in Feudal Japan as they adventure as both Yasuke and Naoe.
Why Fans Are Excited
With Assassin’s Creed being one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise to hear that fans can’t wait to get their hands on Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
It seems developers Ubisoft have listened to their fans, and found the right balance between stealth and combat, even going as far as letting players switch between characters to change up their style.
The Assassin’s Creed Shadows map is another reason to be excited, with the new map looking absolutely stunning, and being around the same size as the map in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, there’s going to be plenty for players to do and explore.
And finally, players have been waiting for years to see an Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan, making this one of the most hotly anticipated games in the series for some time.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Price
$69.99 for Standard Edition
The Assassin’s Creed Shadows price depends on which edition of the game you choose. There are three editions to choose from, as well as a fourth option, Ubisoft+.
Standard Edition – $69.99
- Base game
- Pre-Order bonus
Gold Edition – $109.99
- Base game
- Pre-Order bonus
- Season Pass
- 3 Days early access
Ultimate Edition – $129.99
- Base game
- Pre-Order bonus
- Season Pass
- 3 Days early access
- Ultimate pack
If you choose to subscribe to Ubisoft+ at $19.99 per month, you can play the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition, along with hundreds of other Ubisoft titles, all at one monthly price.
The Bottom Line
While the last entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage had mixed reviews, it seems that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is on track to take the series back to its top form.
With a larger map to explore, the option to choose between direct combat and stealth, and large cities in which you can scale the walls and do all the usual Assassin’s Creed shenanigans, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has all the right ingredients to be a major success.
Thanks to the success of Ghost of Tsushima, Samurai-based games are extremely popular right now, which makes it the perfect time for Assassin’s Creed players to explore Feudal Japan while dishing out punishment in the shadows or via face-to-face combat.