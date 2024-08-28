Astro Bot Director Rules Out VR Version, Open to PC Port Based on Fan Demand

It’s been confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot will not be coming to PlayStation VR2, however a PC version remains a possibility.
Nicolas Doucet, the game’s creative director was speaking during an interview with MinnMax on Tuesday (August 27). On the possibility of a VR version, he stated, “No chance. It’s designed for a different medium.”
Astro Bot, originally introduced to players as a VR experience with Astro Bot Rescue Mission on PlayStation VR in 2018, gained recognition for its innovative approach to virtual reality platforming.
However, the new installment follows the path of Astro’s Playroom, opting for a flat-screen format on PS5, much to the disappointment of VR enthusiasts who had hoped to see the franchise return to its virtual reality roots.
While the VR option is off the table, Doucet expressed interest in exploring a potential PC version of the game, provided there is enough demand. “We want to hear from you,” Doucet said, urging PC players to voice their interest.
This statement aligns with Sony’s recent strategy of bringing several of its exclusive titles, such as God of War, Horizon and Ghost of Tsushima, to the PC platform to reach a broader audience.
Regardless, Astro Bot’s latest iteration promises an expansive adventure with over 80 stages, new abilities, and over 50 cameos from iconic PlayStation characters.
Alongside the game’s release on September 6, 2024, an Astro Bot-themed DualSense controller will also be available.