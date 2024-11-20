Astro Gaming A50 Gen 4 Headset Gets $100 Black Friday Discount at Best Buy

Astro Gaming A50 Gen 4 Headset Gets $100 Black Friday Discount at Best Buy
Key Takeaways

  • The Astro A50 Gen 4 wireless gaming headset has dropped from £249.99 to $149.99.
  • These wireless headphones carefully balance game and voice volume, a flip-to-mute mic, and customizable functions.
  • The Astro A50 Gen 4 gaming headset is compatible with PC and current-gen Xbox and Playstation consoles.

A high-quality pair of headphones can make any gaming setup more immersive. Best Buy is offering a large discount on a gaming headset with great performance just in time for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2024 is treating console and PC gamers well, with deals on gamepads, monitors, and more, which can go towards significantly upgrading the quality of your entertainment experience.

While dozens of smaller discounts are available across retailers, Black Friday 2024 has also seen substantial savings on high-end gaming tech, and the Astro Gaming A50 Gen 4 headset is the latest valuable find at Best Buy.

Right now, the Astro Gaming A50 Gen 4 is on sale at Best Buy for $100 less than its usual $249.99 price, dropping the overall cost to a more affordable $149.99.

A good gaming headset is practically a necessity for multiplayer fans, enabling communication with teammates and coordinated gameplay. Still, the A50 Gen 4’s standout sound quality also makes it a great choice for gamers who favor single-player experiences.

The A50 Gen 4 headset strikes a careful balance between game and voice volume, ensuring that both run smoothly and smoothly in the mix.

This headset offers a comfortable gaming experience with an easy flip-to-mute mic, a 15-hour battery life that reduces sporadic charging, and customizable functions via the Astro Command Center software.

The Astro A50 Gen 4 is compatible with current-gen Xbox and Playstation consoles as well as PC, making it a great choice for a huge variety of players.

