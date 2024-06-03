Languagesx
ASUS’ Latest Gaming PCs Include the ROG Ally X Handheld

Key Takeaways

  • ASUS has launched its redesigned ROG Ally X gaming handheld.
  • It has more storage, memory, and battery, along with ergonomic improvements.
  • There are also new TUF Gaming laptops, including a first-ever 14-inch model.

ASUS helped open the Computex trade show with a host of new gaming PCs, including a massively upgraded ROG Ally X handheld.

The Windows 11 device still uses the 7-inch 120Hz screen and AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip from before, but includes several design and performance improvements to make it a considerably better value.

The ROG Ally X now has twice the battery capacity of the original model (80Wh versus 40Wh) to make it more useful on the move. You’ll not only find double the storage (now 1TB), but in a larger M2.2280 form factor that makes do-it-yourself upgrades easier.

ASUS has also increased the RAM from 16GB to 24GB, at a higher LPDDR5X-7500 speed. As the Z1 Extreme shares graphics and system memory, the extra RAM should help with overall speed.

The chassis is now more ergonomic, with deeper grips and easier-to-press controls. The joysticks are both more durable and closer in feel to console sticks. ASUS has scrapped the proprietary XG Mobile connector with one Thunderbolt port and one USB-C port.

The handheld should be cooler, too. While the fans are 23% smaller, their thinner fan blades should help move 24% more air. That should both make the ROG Ally X both more comfortable to use and longer-lasting.

Pre-orders are open at Best Buy for $800, with orders expected to ship in July. ASUS’ device faces increased competition that includes the Intel Core Ultra-based MSI Claw and the more aggressively priced (if lower-specified) Steam Deck OLED. However, the company is clearly banking on its refinements drawing in gamers who liked the Ally concept but were put off by the first model’s limitations.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 laptop

ASUS has also come to Computex with a redesign of its TUF Gaming laptop line. The TUF Gaming A14 (pictured at middle) is its first 14-inch laptop in the lineup, and manages to pack GeForce RTX 4060 graphics with a 100W maximum power draw that’s reportedly “far higher” than the competition. You should get more real-world performance in games, in other words.

The A14 also includes AMD’s lates CPUs, up to the 12-core Ryzen 9 AI HX 370. It supports up to 32GB of RAM, and the dual M.2 2280 SSD slots let users add their own drives beyond what ASUS includes.

The TUF Gaming A16, meanwhile, is a reworked 16-inch system that’s thinner while improving airflow thanks to wider exhaust vents, new fans, and a full-width heatsink. It offers a faster GeForce RTX 4070 (with a peak 140W draw) while delivering similar CPU, memory, and storage options.

There’s no mention of pricing as of this writing. However, the TUF line typically sits below the ROG Zephyrus and Strix models, making it a more viable option if you’re a portable PC Gamer on a budget.

