ASUS’ New Zenbook S Laptops Use Intel’s Lunar Lake (Hands-on)

ASUS Zenbook S 14 and 16
ASUS Zenbook S 14 and 16. | Source: Jon Fingas for Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • ASUS has introduced the Zenbook S 14 and 16.
  • Both use new Core Ultra 200V chips while remaining very thin and light.
  • There are also Vivobook S and Expertbook options at lower prices.

ASUS has come to IFA with a host of new laptops running on Intel’s Core Ultra 200V series chips, including the flagship Zenbook S 14 and Zenbook S 16.

The freshly launched Intel-based Zenbooks are similar to the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Zenbook introduced earlier this year, but make the switch to the second-generation Core Ultra (aka Lunar Lake).

The more efficient chip helps ASUS achieve dimensions that were previously difficult for Intel-based portables on this caliber. The Zenbook S 14 is touted as the company’s thinnest 14-inch ultraportable at 0.43in thick. It’s also light at just over 2.6lbs. The Zenbook S 16 is unsurprisingly larger due to its 16-inch screen, but it’s still slim and weighs just 3.3lbs.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 and 16
ASUS Zenbook S 14 and 16 prototypes. | Source: Jon Fingas for Techopedia

Even so, they both deliver capable specs. The S 14 can use up to a Core Ultra 9 288V that can muster 48 tera operations per second (TOPS) in AI tasks through the NPU alone. It also centers on a 3K, 120Hz OLED display. Intel told Techopedia that it should last 10 hours on battery (72Wh).

Details are scarce for the S 16. Both systems, however, share ASUS’ signature “Ceraluminum” (ceramic and aluminum) lid that promises a quality feel without compromising durability. You can also expect a healthy selection of ports (including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A) and cooling that includes over 2,700 machined vents.

We got to briefly try engineering samples of both systems ahead of IFA, and they’re impressive in their portability. They’re easy to hold one-handed (if still with a bit of heft) and still manage to include full-size keyboards and large trackpads. And while they have fans, they’re virtually silent for common tasks like browsing the web or playing videos.

Intel Launches Lunar Lake: Hands-on With Laptops That Take On Apple and AMD
Asus Zenbook S 14 with Lunar Lake. | Source: Jon Fingas for Techopedia

The Zenbook S 14 will be available on September 24th, the Core Ultra 200V release date. It starts at $1,400 with a Core Ultra 7 256V chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Spend $1,500 and you’ll get a slightly faster 258V processor as well as 32GB of RAM. You’ll have to wait a while for the Zenbook S 16, however, as it won’t ship until the first quarter of 2025.

There are more affordable options on the way. The Vivobook S 14 shown below has a thicker (0.54in) and heavier (2.9lbs) chassis as well as a lower-resolution 1200p OLED display, but will begin at $1,000 when it arrives in the fourth quarter of this year. The Vivobook Flip 14 and Flip 16 are convertibles with 360-degree hinges, pen support, and either a 1080p LCD (14-inch or a 3K OLED (16-inch) touchscreen. They aren’t “currently” headed to North America, according to ASUS.

ASUS Vivobook S 14
Vivobook S 14. | Source: ASUS

Business users will have the Expertbook P5, a 14-inch laptop with a slightly thicker and more conservative design than the Zenbook S 14 as well as a 1600p LCD. It debuts in October starting at $1,100.

ASUS is far from the only vendor launching Core Ultra 200V systems at IFA. Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung are among those joining in. ASUS is one of the marquee brands for the new technology, though. The Zenbooks also represent what’s possible with Intel’s new chips — they can slip into the same thin designs as Ryzen AI while providing solid battery life. Real-world performance is still an unknown, but should be competitive.

