Asus ROG Ally Handheld Drops to $499 in Black Friday’s Must-Have Deal

The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device that delivers impressive performance. It puts PC gaming in the palm of your hand, and it’s on sale at a great discount in the lead-up to Black Friday.
Handheld PC gaming has become increasingly popular following the launch of the Steam Deck, and there are many options on the market to help players who prefer to game on the go.
The Asus ROG Ally is a reliable machine that performs smoothly across a variety of modern titles, easily beating many handheld competitors.
Right now, Best Buy has a deal for the ROG Ally ahead of Black Friday. The regular price is $649.99, but Best Buy is knocking $150 off. At $499.99, this is a hefty discount on a surprisingly powerful machine.
With FHD 1080p graphics, it won’t compete with the most powerful machines on the market, but it can easily emulate mid-range performance on all but the most intensive new titles, easily outperforming other handheld options like the Nintendo Switch.
With 512GB memory, you’ll have space for a selection of your favorite games, allowing you to switch between indies and meatier AAA titles on the go.
With many recent smash-hit PC titles, like Hades 2, benefiting hugely from portable play, you’ll be glad to have the Asus ROG Ally between longer desktop sessions.
With the $150 discount, the Asus ROG Ally is unlikely to hit a more affordable price point before the holidays. Now is the perfect time to pick it up for yourself or the tech fan in your life.