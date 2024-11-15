Asus ROG Ally Handheld Drops to $499 in Black Friday’s Must-Have Deal

Why Trust Techopedia
Asus ROG Ally Handheld Drops to $499 in Black Friday’s Must-Have Deal
Key Takeaways

  • Best Buy has a deal available for the Asus ROG Ally ahead of Black Friday.
  • PC gamers can save $150 on this usually $649.99 device before the holidays.
  • The Asus ROG Ally offers stable and smooth handheld performance on various modern titles.

The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device that delivers impressive performance. It puts PC gaming in the palm of your hand, and it’s on sale at a great discount in the lead-up to Black Friday.

Handheld PC gaming has become increasingly popular following the launch of the Steam Deck, and there are many options on the market to help players who prefer to game on the go.

The Asus ROG Ally is a reliable machine that performs smoothly across a variety of modern titles, easily beating many handheld competitors.

Buy Asus ROG Ally

Right now, Best Buy has a deal for the ROG Ally ahead of Black Friday. The regular price is $649.99, but Best Buy is knocking $150 off. At $499.99, this is a hefty discount on a surprisingly powerful machine.

Asus ROG Ally

With FHD 1080p graphics, it won’t compete with the most powerful machines on the market, but it can easily emulate mid-range performance on all but the most intensive new titles, easily outperforming other handheld options like the Nintendo Switch.

With 512GB memory, you’ll have space for a selection of your favorite games, allowing you to switch between indies and meatier AAA titles on the go.

With many recent smash-hit PC titles, like Hades 2, benefiting hugely from portable play, you’ll be glad to have the Asus ROG Ally between longer desktop sessions.

With the $150 discount, the Asus ROG Ally is unlikely to hit a more affordable price point before the holidays. Now is the perfect time to pick it up for yourself or the tech fan in your life.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler5 hours
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter11 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari3 daysFinancial Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN