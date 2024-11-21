Audi’s Record-Setting 2025 RS E-Tron GT Performance Comes to the US

Audi has introduced the 2025 RS E-tron GT in the US, and its Performance version is billed as the most powerful and fastest-accelerating production car in the company’s history.
The newly unveiled top-spec EV musters 912HP across its dual motors, or enough to bring it to 60MPH in 2.4 seconds when using launch control. For context, the 2024 RS7 manages “just” 621HP and a 3.3-second dash to 60MPH.
Audi largely credits the upgrade to a combination of a larger-yet-lighter 105kWh battery, including new chemistry, and motor upgrades. The rear motor weighs 22lbs less, but both it and the front motor have power reserves for “dynamic driving situations” (read: aggressive acceleration) as well as higher discharge currents.
There’s also an emphasis on “repeatable” performance when the RS E-tron GT Performance now has improved, independent cooling control for the battery, motors, and HVAC system. Tesla’s Model S Plaid and some other EVs tend to need recovery time after all-out runs.
As with Porsche’s roughly equivalent Taycan, there’s a boost function (here called “push-to-pass”) that adds 94HP for up to 10 seconds when driving faster than 19MPH. Audi hasn’t provided an EPA range estimate.
There’s also an “entry” S E-tron GT that improves power and longevity. Where the 2024 E-tron GT offered 523HP and a claimed 249 miles of driving, the 2025 S E-tron GT produces 670HP and can last for 300 miles.
All of the new E-tron GT entries have better handling and ride comfort through new air suspension, an optional active suspension, and a more direct steering ratio when that active system is equipped. Greater braking recuperation makes one-pedal driving easier.
Audi is taking 2025 model orders now, starting at a $125,500 price before destination fee for the S E-tron GT and $167,000 for the RS E-tron GT.
The launch comes just hours after Kia set its own SUV performance record with the EV9 GT, and reflects a trend among newer EVs. Automakers are shifting their attention on the environmental benefits of EVs to raw power, in some cases delivering their most powerful cars of any kind.
That’s partly to compensate for a rough (if potentially resurgent) market. However, it also suggests that electric cars have crossed a milestone where many are now powerful enough to lure speed-seeking buyers who would have previously insisted on gas engines.