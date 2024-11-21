Audi’s Record-Setting 2025 RS E-Tron GT Performance Comes to the US

Why Trust Techopedia
Audi's 2025 RS E-Tron GT Performance is Its Quickest-Accelerating Car, Ever
2025 RS E-tron GT Performance. | Source: Audi
Key Takeaways

  • Audi has launched the 2025 E-tron GT in the US.
  • The RS E-tron GT Performance is the company's most powerful road car yet.
  • The RS model will cost you $167,000.

Audi has introduced the 2025 RS E-tron GT in the US, and its Performance version is billed as the most powerful and fastest-accelerating production car in the company’s history.

The newly unveiled top-spec EV musters 912HP across its dual motors, or enough to bring it to 60MPH in 2.4 seconds when using launch control. For context, the 2024 RS7 manages “just” 621HP and a 3.3-second dash to 60MPH.

Audi largely credits the upgrade to a combination of a larger-yet-lighter 105kWh battery, including new chemistry, and motor upgrades. The rear motor weighs 22lbs less, but both it and the front motor have power reserves for “dynamic driving situations” (read: aggressive acceleration) as well as higher discharge currents.

There’s also an emphasis on “repeatable” performance when the RS E-tron GT Performance now has improved, independent cooling control for the battery, motors, and HVAC system. Tesla’s Model S Plaid and some other EVs tend to need recovery time after all-out runs.

As with Porsche’s roughly equivalent Taycan, there’s a boost function (here called “push-to-pass”) that adds 94HP for up to 10 seconds when driving faster than 19MPH. Audi hasn’t provided an EPA range estimate.

2025 S E-tron GT
2025 S E-tron GT. | Source: Audi

There’s also an “entry” S E-tron GT that improves power and longevity. Where the 2024 E-tron GT offered 523HP and a claimed 249 miles of driving, the 2025 S E-tron GT produces 670HP and can last for 300 miles.

All of the new E-tron GT entries have better handling and ride comfort through new air suspension, an optional active suspension, and a more direct steering ratio when that active system is equipped. Greater braking recuperation makes one-pedal driving easier.

Audi is taking 2025 model orders now, starting at a $125,500 price before destination fee for the S E-tron GT and $167,000 for the RS E-tron GT.

The launch comes just hours after Kia set its own SUV performance record with the EV9 GT, and reflects a trend among newer EVs. Automakers are shifting their attention on the environmental benefits of EVs to raw power, in some cases delivering their most powerful cars of any kind.

That’s partly to compensate for a rough (if potentially resurgent) market. However, it also suggests that electric cars have crossed a milestone where many are now powerful enough to lure speed-seeking buyers who would have previously insisted on gas engines.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  3. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  7. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. OnePlus Nord 5: Everything We Know About the Latest Mid-Range Phone

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

15+ Best Simulation Games to Play in 2024: Virtual Recreations

Bilawal Bashir5 hours
dummy_img
Software Bots

Why ‘Perplexity Shopping’ Brings AI Automation to the Mainstream

Tim Keary8 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Games

Best Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes in November 2024 & How to Redeem

Joey Morris9 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Big Tech Has a Massive Carbon Problem Thanks to AI

Neil C. Hughes11 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin1 dayGaming Editor
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva1 daySenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris2 daysGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN