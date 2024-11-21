Australia Introduces Bill to Ban Social Media Use for Under 16s

Why Trust Techopedia
australia-introduces-bill-to-ban-social-media-use-for-under-16s
Key Takeaways

  • Australia’s law proposes banning social media use for children under 16, requiring age verification.
  • Social media platforms face penalties reaching as high as $32 million for failing to comply.
  • YouTube, WhatsApp, and others will be exempt due to their educational and health roles.

Michelle Rowland, Australia’s Minister for Communications, proposed a groundbreaking law on November 21 to ban social media access for users under 16.

The Australian government argues social media negatively impacts children’s health, particularly in terms of body image and misogyny.

#Australia Proposes Under 16 Social Media Ban

The Australian government has introduced the ‘Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024,’ which proposes a ban on social media for all children under 16. The bill, to be reviewed in the Senate next week, includes major platforms like… pic.twitter.com/Lo0ZwjhmZg

— manoj kaushik (@_manojkaushik_) November 21, 2024

The suggested legislation, setting the minimum age requirement at 16, would be the strictest globally, with no exceptions for guardian approval or existing accounts.

It would require social media platforms, rather than parents or children, to implement age-verification systems, possibly utilizing biometric data or government-issued identification. Rowland stated that the proposed law will include privacy safeguards, mandating platforms to erase collected data to protect users’ data. Platforms failing to comply could face fines up to A$49.5 million ($32 million).

If approved, the law could affect major platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Parliament is set to vote on the legislation next week. The opposition Liberal Party is expected to back the bill, while independents and the Green Party requested additional information. If passed, the proposed law would provide platforms with a one-year deadline to enforce age-verification measures.

Reactions Flood In Over Australia’s Proposed Social Media Age Limit

Elon Musk criticized Australia’s plans, warning on his platform that the government might impose even stricter measures in the future:

Experts are concerned that the proposed ban could isolate 14- and 15-year-olds from their existing online networks. Many social media users are also worried about the impact of Australia’s proposed social media age restrictions.

However, Michelle Rowland clarified that platforms like YouTube, Google Classroom, WhatsApp, and Headspace will be exempt from the age restrictions due to their role in gaming, education, mental health assistance, and communication.

The UK government is also considering a prohibition on social media use for children under 16, following Australia’s lead, as part of efforts to improve online safety. A feasibility study is exploring the practicality and impact of the measure.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  3. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  7. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. GRASS Trading Starts in 1 Day: ‘Most Widely Distributed Airdrop’

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Software Bots

Why ‘Perplexity Shopping’ Brings AI Automation to the Mainstream

Tim Keary3 hours
dummy_img
Games

Best Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes in November 2024 & How to Redeem

Joey Morris3 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Big Tech Has a Massive Carbon Problem Thanks to AI

Neil C. Hughes5 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin22 hoursGaming Editor
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva1 daySenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN