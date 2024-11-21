australia-introduces-bill-to-ban-social-media-use-for-under-16s

Michelle Rowland, Australia’s Minister for Communications, proposed a groundbreaking law on November 21 to ban social media access for users under 16.
The Australian government argues social media negatively impacts children’s health, particularly in terms of body image and misogyny.
The suggested legislation, setting the minimum age requirement at 16, would be the strictest globally, with no exceptions for guardian approval or existing accounts.
It would require social media platforms, rather than parents or children, to implement age-verification systems, possibly utilizing biometric data or government-issued identification. Rowland stated that the proposed law will include privacy safeguards, mandating platforms to erase collected data to protect users’ data. Platforms failing to comply could face fines up to A$49.5 million ($32 million).
If approved, the law could affect major platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and X.
Parliament is set to vote on the legislation next week. The opposition Liberal Party is expected to back the bill, while independents and the Green Party requested additional information. If passed, the proposed law would provide platforms with a one-year deadline to enforce age-verification measures.
Elon Musk criticized Australia’s plans, warning on his platform that the government might impose even stricter measures in the future:
Experts are concerned that the proposed ban could isolate 14- and 15-year-olds from their existing online networks. Many social media users are also worried about the impact of Australia’s proposed social media age restrictions.
However, Michelle Rowland clarified that platforms like YouTube, Google Classroom, WhatsApp, and Headspace will be exempt from the age restrictions due to their role in gaming, education, mental health assistance, and communication.
The UK government is also considering a prohibition on social media use for children under 16, following Australia’s lead, as part of efforts to improve online safety. A feasibility study is exploring the practicality and impact of the measure.