Authors File Lawsuit Against Anthropic Claude AI for Copyright Violations

Why Trust Techopedia
Authors File Lawsuit Against Anthropic Claude AI for Copyright Violations
Key Takeaways

  • A group of authors have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic for alleged copyright infringement.
  • The lawsuit claims Anthropic used pirated books to train its AI chatbot, Claude.
  • Last month, several content publishers accused Anthropic of aggressive web crawling of their content.

A group of authors have launched a legal battle against artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic.

They are alleging that the company committed “large-scale theft” by using pirated copies of copyrighted books to train its AI chatbot, Claude. 

This lawsuit, filed on Monday in a federal court in San Francisco, marks the first legal action against Anthropic from book authors, though the company is already facing similar challenges from music publishers.

The lawsuit was brought by three writers – Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson – seeking to represent a class of similarly situated fiction and non-fiction authors. 

The writers accuse Anthropic of tapping into repositories of pirated writings to build its AI product, claiming that the company’s actions “have made a mockery of its lofty goals” of being a responsible and safety-focused AI developer.

They argue that Anthropic’s model “seeks to profit from strip-mining the human expression and ingenuity behind each one of those works.” 

The writers specifically point to a dataset called ‘The Pile,’ which allegedly includes a trove of pirated books, as a source of training data for Claude.

Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI leaders and has positioned itself as a more responsible player in the AI field, promoting the concept of “Constitutional AI” with chatbots that adhere to a central set of programming rules. 

However, this lawsuit challenges that image, accusing the company of large-scale copyright infringement.

Notably, the case against Anthropic is part of a broader legal trend targeting AI companies over copyright issues. 

OpenAI and Microsoft are already facing lawsuits from prominent authors like John Grisham and George R. R. Martin and media outlets such as The New York Times. 

These cases all center on the claim that tech companies have used copyrighted materials without permission or compensation to train their AI models.

The AI Fair Use Debate

Anthropic and other AI companies have argued that using copyrighted materials for AI training falls under US law’s “fair use” doctrine. 

This doctrine allows for limited use of copyrighted materials for purposes such as research or transformation into something different. However, this interpretation is now being challenged in the latest lawsuit against Anthropic. 

The plaintiffs dispute the applicability of fair use to AI training, arguing that AI systems do not learn like humans. To illustrate this point, they contend that “Humans who learn from books buy lawful copies of them, or borrow them from libraries that buy them, providing at least some measure of compensation to authors and creators.”

Moreover, the lawsuit against Anthropic highlights broader concerns about how AI companies acquire and train data.

In July, iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens accused Anthropic’s AI bot of aggressive web crawling, straining web resources, and violating the site’s Terms of Use.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Data Science

5 Best Python Data Visualization Libraries To Use in 2024

Linda Rosencrance49 mins
dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Callum Self18 hours
dummy_img
Gambling

Paul Gascoigne Interview: Don’t Compare Me to Foden or Grealish… There’s Only One Gazza!

Owen Fulda22 hoursHead of PR
dummy_img
Software Development

What is Blooket? Is it a Good Teaching Tool?

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Big Tech

Google Monopoly Ruling: Expert Analysis

Franklin Okeke1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Software Bots

Business Bets Big on AI — Consumers Bet Against It

Neil C. Hughes2 daysSenior Technology Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN