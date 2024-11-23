Baidu’s Low-Cost Robotaxi Could Pose Threat to US Auto Manufacturers

Key takeaways

  • Baidu's Apollo Go introduced its new robotaxi, the RT6, in several cities across China.
  • Priced under $30,000, the RT6 offers an affordable option for mass adoption and sales.
  • With its innovative battery-swapping technology, the RT6 could challenge US auto manufacturers.

Apollo Go, Baidu’s robotaxi division, has launched its latest model, the RT6, in multiple cities across China, priced under $30,000. 

The RT6 is a Level 4 autonomous vehicle, meaning it can operate without a human driver. Given its affordable price and advanced capabilities, the RT6 could challenge established US competitors like Waymo.

RT6s In-built Battery Swapping Features Could Change US Competitors

In an Earnings Call on November 21, Baidu CEO Robin Li highlighted that, alongside the RT6’s low-cost price, its battery-swapping solution is a key component that will propel Baidu’s growth and help validate its business model.

A battery-swapping solution allows electric vehicles, like Baidu’s RT6, to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones rather than waiting for the battery to recharge.

In the U.S., major companies like Cruise and Alphabet dominate the autonomous vehicle market with its self-driving service, Waymo, operating in various cities across the country.

However, Baidu’s robotaxi division, which currently only operates hundreds of vehicles in China, poses a potential challenge to Waymo and other U.S.-based robotaxi companies.

While self-driving technology continues to mature, the economics of running a robotaxi business, such as balancing costs, revenue, and customer demand, are still largely untested and uncertain. Baidu’s cost-effective approach could disrupt the existing model and force U.S. companies to rethink their strategies.

Baidu’s cost-efficiency approach is not just evident in the pricing of the RT6, but in how the company plans to make its robotaxis more accessible to the public. With base fares starting as low as 4 yuan (roughly 55 cents), Baidu’s ride-hailing service is cheaper compared to traditional taxis, which cost around 18 yuan (roughly $2.48).

Apollo Go reported 988,000 rides in Q3 2024, marking a 20% increase from the previous year, while cumulative rides reached 8 million by October, which indicates demand for more affordable autonomous taxi services in China.

On the flip side, Alphabet’s Waymo offers fewer rides, around 150,000 per week, and has a reported pricing structure of $11 for five miles, which is more akin to that of traditional ride-hailing services like Uber.

EV giant Tesla is also entering the fray. Its fully autonomous robotaxi, expected to cost under $30,000 and launch in 2026, will feature wireless charging. While details on ride pricing remain unclear, the emergence of Tesla’s robotaxi, combined with Baidu’s advancements, will intensify competition in the autonomous vehicle and robotaxi industries.

