Baldur’s Gate 3 to Introduce New Dark Endings in Latest Update

Baldur’s Gate 3, the RPG from Larian Studios that dominated the awards scene by sweeping all five major Game of the Year awards, is potentially about to get better.
This September, the game is set to receive an update that promises to deliver fresh and thrilling content, particularly for those who prefer to embrace their darker impulses.
Patch 7 is set to introduce new endings designed especially for players who enjoy evil playthroughs, giving them more depth and choices. The update also includes improvements to gameplay mechanics, better cooperative features, and more customization options.
Main Details
The new cinematic endings, set to arrive in September, are all about expanding the potential for evil in the game, focusing specifically on the Dark Urge and Tav characters – as shown in the teasers Larian Studios have posted on X.
- The Dark Urge: This character, introduced as an alternate Origin playthrough, is already known for being deeply twisted. With Patch 7, the Dark Urge’s capacity for evil will reach new heights. The teaser released by Larian shows the Dark Urge taking control of the Netherbrain after the game’s final battle, using it to command their companions in some truly disturbing ways. The new endings will let players explore even darker, more malevolent paths, making the Dark Urge a more compelling option for those who enjoy playing on the darker side.
Father would be so proud.
Embrace your destiny and feast your eyes on a new evil ending cinematic teaser for the Dark Urge, landing this September 👇
Warning: contains spoilers! pic.twitter.com/1TkwDGqyle
— Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 19, 2024
- Evil Tav: For players who prefer to create their own protagonist, Patch 7 also introduces new opportunities for an evil playthrough with Tav. Although Tav doesn’t come with the Dark Urge’s backstory, the update allows for a fully evil journey where players can relish in causing chaos and destruction.
If you decided happily ever after wasn’t for you, there’s an assortment of evil ending cinematics new to Baldur’s Gate 3, arriving with Patch 7.
Here’s another sneak peek! Beware, some spoilers ahead! pic.twitter.com/1Z51dOnL2D
— Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 14, 2024
Other Main Features of Patch 7
Beyond the new evil endings, Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with new and revamped features:
- Revamped Split-Screen Gameplay: One of the standout improvements in this patch is the overhaul of split-screen gameplay. The screen now dynamically merges when player characters come close to each other and splits back when they move apart.
- Modding Toolkit: Another major addition is the introduction of an official Mod Manager. This tool allows players to browse, install, and manage mods created by the community, opening up endless possibilities for customizing and expanding the game.
- Honour Mode Combat in Custom Games: By popular demand, players can now activate Honour Mode mechanics in Custom Mode playthroughs. This allows for more challenging combat scenarios without the full pressure of Honour Mode, where a single death can end your game.
- New Spells and Abilities: Several enemies, including Dror Ragzlin and the Bulette, have received new spells and legendary actions.
- UI Improvements: The in-game video options have been reorganized for better usability, and the Reactions UI has been updated.
- Gameplay Tweaks: A variety of gameplay adjustments have been made, from fixing bugs that affected character resurrection to improving how camp supplies are managed during Long Rests.