Bang & Olufsen’s New Luxury Headphones Will Cost You $1,549

Bang & Olufsen’s latest headphones, the Beoplay H100, are here and they’re packing a punch in the design department, even if they will set you back $1,549.
The brand promises a new modular construction, gorgeous design, excellent digital noise cancellation, and “unrivaled high-quality sound.”
We are proud to present our most luxurious, comfortable, and smart headphones to date: Beoplay H100.
The Beoplay H100 certainly looks the part, with a detachable knitted textile inner headband for all-day comfort, soft lambskin leather ear cushions, tactile buttons, a precision haptic dial, and a scratch-resistant hardened glass touch interface on the side.
According to B&O, the H100 comes in three colors: Infinite Black, Sunset Apricot, and Hourglass Sand, all inspired by fine jewelry.
They come bundled in a luxurious leather case and power fully off when stored, providing over a year of standby time. Out of the case they automatically enter low-power mode, giving listeners up to 90 days of standby time. There’s no hunting for the power button with auto on and off.
Neo Kaplans, Bang & Olufsen’s Director of Tech, calls them “the best pair of headphones we have ever created.” The company says it has doubled the active noise cancellation (ANC) performance from the Beoplay H95, with ten studio-grade mics and EarSense technology that tailors sound to the wearer’s unique fit in real-time, personalizing the listening experience.
The H100 headphones pack 40mm custom-made titanium drivers with aluminum grills for Hi-Res sound up to 96 kHz/24 bits and are optimized for Dolby Atmos.
Bang and Olufsen’s Cradle to Cradle Principles
One of the main selling points at this price will surely be the H100’s longevity and repairability.
The inner headband and earpad cushions are user-replaceable, while the new design makes it easy for the B&O service team to replace glass surfaces, batteries, drivers, and more.
A new upgradeable software platform keeps the headphones current and ensures they can evolve to keep up with changing technology. In future, B&O will bring new capabilities including 3-Device Multipoint and wireless hi-res audio to the H100.
These headphones also come with a three-year standard warranty and the option to upgrade to a five-year extended warranty by joining Beocare.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 Features
Here are a few more features:
- 10 studio-grade mics.
- Auto on and off.
- B&O’s most advanced ANC and transparency mode yet.
- TrueTransparency can be enabled via the haptic dial when moving from listening to the outside world.
- Cover either earcup with your palm or lift an earcup to switch from closed, immersed listening to open mode so you can hear your surroundings.
- Customizable controls via the B&O app.
- Up to 32 hours of playtime from a full charge.
- 5 minutes of charging gives you 5 hours of playtime.
The Beoplay H100 are available now in Bang & Olufsen stores and online for $1,549. That seems like a lot to ask when even some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds on the market are available for much less, but the high-end materials, luxe design, high-res sound, and repairability may be enough to ensure success here for the brand.