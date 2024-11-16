Basejump Launches AI-Powered Web3 Platform

Basejump has launched a Web3 gaming platform that integrates AI and blockchain technology, aiming to revolutionize the gaming sector.
Slated for release in early 2025, the platform empowers users to create, explore, and share gaming assets while making game development more accessible.
Basejump’s Vision: Empowering Gamers Through AI
At the core of Basejump’s innovation is Action, an AI-powered substrate that simplifies game creation for users without coding expertise.
We’re excited to announce that venture studio Community Labs has made a strategic investment in Basejump, to support the launch of our social gaming platform, and the AI-powered gaming substrate it runs on we are revealing today, known as ACTION. pic.twitter.com/xMhwD4oSNX
— Basejump (@basejumpxyz) November 15, 2024
This tool runs on AO, a distributed supercomputer leveraging unused GPUs and Arweave’s storage technology to ensure indefinite content accessibility.
CEO Matt Mason envisions Basejump as a hub for gamers to transform avatars, items, and skins into immersive game worlds, all supported by scalable and trustless blockchain computing.
Chief Creative Officer Lex Johnson emphasized the potential for users to create unique, interoperable gaming experiences powered by Action’s AI capabilities and AO’s infrastructure, paving the way for cultural and business innovation.
Industry Trends and Competitors
Basejump’s unveiling aligns with broader industry moves to integrate AI into gaming.
Sony is among the major players incorporating AI and machine learning to optimize game development, while Immutable recently introduced features to enhance blockchain gaming experiences.
Similarly, Microsoft recently partnered with Inworld AI to develop tools focused on generating dynamic in-game dialogues and narratives, streamlining storytelling in gaming.
Xbox has announced a partnership with InWorld AI to bring generative AI to games – including AI game dialogue & narrative tools at scale. pic.twitter.com/Q65Lo4LetP
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 6, 2023
Startups like Series Entertainment have developed AI-native game engines, securing substantial investments to advance their platforms.
A 2024 Unity gaming report highlighted that 62% of developers now use AI tools, with 71% reporting operational improvements.
These trends underscore the transformative role of AI in gaming, reshaping how content is created and experienced.