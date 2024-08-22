Batman: Arkham Shadow: Expected Release Date, Price & Features

Thanks to Gamescom‘s 2024 Opening Night Live, we now have an idea of a month for Batman: Arkham Shadow’s release date. And some interesting story and gameplay details too.
It’s been eight years since the last standalone Batman: Arkham release, and the newest in the series arrives this Fall. We also know Batman: Arkham Shadow is a Meta Quest 3 title and that it serves as a sequel to 2013’s Arkham Origins. But there’s more.
Below, we’re going over the Batman: Arkham Shadow release window, pre-order information, price, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more.
Batman: Arkham Shadow Expected Release Date
Confirmed for October 2024
An exact Batman: Arkham Shadow release date is unknown, but a window was revealed on Tuesday, August 20. During Gamescom 2024’s Opening Night Live showcase, a gameplay trailer for Arkham Shadow allowed gamers to see how things were shaping up in a newly realized Virtual Reality (VR) Gotham.
For those looking for a release date, no such luck. But the trailer’s end screen showed the words “Become The Knight” and “October 2024.” That’s the month confirmed, then. With no specific release date given, as October gets closer, a confirmed date is sure to be announced by developer Camouflaj and publisher Meta Studios.
Looking at other titles, Batman: Arkham VR was released in the second week of October 2016. Arkham Shadow may or may not follow suit. We’re expecting the Batman: Arkham Shadow initial release date either in the middle or the end of October. This is evidenced by Arkham Origins original debut, too.
Batman: Arkham Shadow Pre-orders
Pre-orders Not Tet Available Through Meta Store
Without a Batman: Arkham Shadow initial release date, pre-orders are not yet available. This makes sense, given that an officially confirmed date allows publishers to work with partners on the logistics of getting a title to distribution.
We’d expect any release date announcement to be accompanied by additional availability information, which would include Batman: Arkham Shadow pre-orders if they are available.
Know that we’re keeping a close eye on announcements and will report on that information as soon as possible.
Many games are available to pre-order on the Meta store, and this is where you’ll expect to see Arkham Shadow listed.
Some Meta Quest 3 games even have slight discounts for getting in early. However, it is unconfirmed whether the Batman: Arkham Shadow price will follow suit.
Right now, the title is “coming soon” but there is the option to add to your account wishlist, which will notify you when pre-orders roll out.
Batman: Arkham Shadow Price
No Official Pricing Yet
As with a release date and pre-order news, Batman: Arkham Shadow price information isn’t confirmed or available as yet. The pricing of any game would usually be confirmed at the point of an official release date, which is also when potential pre-order announcements arrive. We expect this to be the same with Arkham Shadow.
We do know that Meta Quest 3 games can arrive with an MSRP of up to $49.99. Given that Batman: Arkham Shadow comes from a high-caliber gaming lineage, we’d expect it to be on the more expensive end of that spectrum. This is the case for platform flagship titles such as Asgard’s Wrath 2 – the first big showcase for Meta Quest 3.
That’s just speculation at this point, though. To prove that, Meta’s own store page for the game does not have pricing, only mentioning the Batman: Arkham Shadow release window of “October 2024.”
Batman: Arkham Shadow Platforms
Batman: Arkham Shadow is Exclusive to Meta Quest 3
Unfortunately for console and PC gamers, Arkham Shadow is confirmed as exclusive to the Meta Quest 3. Yes, that’s right, Batman: Arkham Shadow platform availability is singular. This also rules out support for the company’s older headsets, such as the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest Pro line – at least for now.
Having an Arkham VR game released on just one platform is a first. The previous VR title in the Arkham series, Batman: Arkham VR, was released on both the PS4 and on PC via Steam. Even mobile-only titles have appeared on both iOS and Android.
Honestly, it seems unlikely that the Arkham Shadow platforms will grow. That’s down to the agreements needed and the potential specificity of development tools geared towards a VR or Meta Quest 3 title.
Batman: Arkham Shadow Trailers
Trailers for Story and Gameplay in Detail
There are currently three official Batman: Arkham Shadow trailers, and each offers further insight into what fans can expect come October 2024. The first is the Teaser Trailer, released on May 1, 2024. It offers a cinematic first-person view as Batman chases an escaping rat before coming face to face with hundreds, if not thousands, of them in an alleyway.
The second Batman: Arkham Shadow trailer is the Story Trailer, which arrived on June 7, 2024. Here, it is shown that “new darkness” is taking over Gotham. The new darkness in question? The Rat King and his minions use fear to attack the city. The short trailer, which is just over a minute long, shows Gotham in disarray due to violence and arson.
With one foot on a rat mask and facing down a large gang of the Rat King’s followers, Batman’s voiceover ponders: “The Rat King will stop at nothing to destroy my city. How far will I go to destroy him?” At the end of the trailer, an unseen speaker says: “When the bat falls, the rats rise”.
The latest trailer offers gameplay footage of the VR title in action and many more details. We see the real first-person in-game view of Batman’s perspective as he grapples and glides through locations, battling enemies in free-flowing combat sequences and using several moves and Bat tools at his disposal.
It also offers a view on enemy types, such as armored and weapon-wielding combatants, stealth mechanics, and ‘Detective Vision’ as well as a preview of specific locations, like the sewers, Monarch Theatre in Park Row, Jezebel Plaza, and the Botanical Gardens.
Cutscenes and additional story elements are also offered up, as players play as Bruce Wayne out of the Batsuit and see a host of familiar characters, such as Commissioner Gordon, Harvey Dent, Harley Quinn and Jonathan Crane.
Batman: Arkham Shadow gameplay looks to have faithfully recreated the series’ key mechanics to first-person, which is a major feat considering how stripped down the original Arkham VR was when it launched nearly 10 years ago.
Batman in Arkham Shadow looks reminiscent with a suit reminiscent of Arkham Origins. (Meta)
Batman: Arkham Shadow News
Latest News: Release Window & Gameplay Experience
If the gameplay trailer is to be taken at face value, Batman: Arkham Shadow looks to be a captivating, in-depth, and action-packed realization of Gotham in the VR world for Meta Quest 3.
Faithful to Arkham canon, players will be able to grapple, battle, and glide their way through the title in a highly detailed and absorbing world.
The latest Batman: Arkham Shadow news revolves around Gamescom 2024’s Opening Night Live, as we now know the title will arrive in October 2024. As well as a potentially compelling plotline, familiar faces, and much more, we’re waiting for the next announcement to drop!
What is Batman: Arkham Shadow?
Latest Game in Arkhamverse Exclusively for VR
Batman: Arkham Shadow is the next Batman Arkham title, due to be released in October 2024 on the Meta Quest 3.
It is a VR-only game being developed by Camouflaj for Meta Studios. It is the de facto sequel to 2013’s Batman: Arkham’s Origins, occurring before the events of Arkham Aylum.
Described by a developer as a title that allows players to progress through courtyard areas and return to ‘dungeons’ to uncover hidden collectibles, players play as Batman (and occasionally Bruce Wayne) as they face down the Rat King and his minions as they attempt to tear down Gotham and ‘The Bat’ at the same time.
The Bottom Line
Batman: Arkham Shadow may not be the game that all fans were dreaming of after a long hiatus following Arkham Knight, but it looks to faithfully translate the gameplay experience into VR. With Roger Craig Smith returning in the role, combined with a dark and epic story, there’s a lot to like about this upcoming Meta Quest 3 exclusive for fans new and old.