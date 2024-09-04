beats-powerbeats-pro-2-release-expected-in-2025

Beats is set to release a new version of its popular Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds in 2025, as teased in a recent video.
It’s been over five years since Beats released its original Powerbeats Pro. These sports-oriented, luxury wireless earbuds offered impressive audio quality and were powered by the Apple H1 chip for convenient features.
Since then, the company has occasionally teamed up with various designers to create different versions of the Powerbeats Pro, such as the Beats Fit Pro. But now, a 10-second video posted on the Beats by Dre X account suggests that the company is releasing a new edition of the Powerbeats Pro.
Built for Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/78Vz7ondq5
— Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) September 4, 2024
The video features baseball player Shohei Ohtani taking batting practice while wearing the upcoming Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. From the looks of it, the earbuds have a thinner hook and a smaller casing that sits just outside the ear. The video also mentions that the Powerbeats Pro 2 is coming in 2025.
While there’s no official information available on the product’s features, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is expected to have an impressive battery life, a hallmark of the original Powerbeats Pro.
You can also expect good sound quality, active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and USB-C charging support. However, take this information with a grain of salt, as these are just speculations, and the actual specs might differ significantly.