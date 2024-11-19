Best Wallet Raises $500K in Private Crypto Presale Amid Meme Coin Cyper Cycle

Best Wallet Raises $500K in Private Crypto Presale Amid Meme Coin Cyper Cycle
Key Takeaways

  • Best Wallet raised over $500,000 in its first week of private presale for its $BEST token, priced at $0.022625.
  • The public launch is set for seven days, offering utility in trading, staking, and presale participation.
  • Integrated with 200+ DEXs and 20+ cross-chain bridges, Best Wallet simplifies DeFi and meme coin trading during the market surge.

Best Wallet, a new Web3 cryptocurrency wallet platform, has raised over $500,000 in the first week of its private presale for its native token, $BEST.

The public launch of the token is scheduled to commence in seven days.

Crypto Market Is on the Rise: It’s Meme Coin Cyper Cycle

The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing a significant surge, often called “Moonvember,” with increased trading activity and the emergence of new tokens. Bitcoin’s historic run to a new all-time high and meme coins nearing a $120 billion valuation are hard to miss.

The meme coin supercycle is back in full swing, with massive price surges from new tokens like Peanut the Squirrel ($PNUT). This coin posted a 5,000% return since Nov. 5, reaching a $1.62 billion valuation.

Peanut the Squirrel price | CoinMarketCap
Even the top five meme coins in 2024, such as Pepe ($PEPE) and Bonk ($BONK), are posting impressive gains — up 54.65% and 68.7%, respectively, in the past week.

This surge in price isn’t just limited to existing tokens. The number of new meme coins flooding the market has skyrocketed, marking the meme coin sector’s full return to the supercycle.

With so many new tokens emerging, filtering new tokens is difficult, and Best Wallet aims to help crypto traders with this goal.

What Is Best Wallet?

Best Wallet seeks to cater to this growing demand by offering a platform capable of handling heightened trading volumes. It aims to provide convenience and user-friendliness in managing cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) assets.

The $BEST token is the backbone of its ecosystem, facilitating transactions and access to various features within the platform.

During the private presale, users can acquire $BEST tokens for $0.022625 per token. The public launch is in seven days, after which the token price may change.

Visit Best Token website to learn more

Best Wallet features an “Upcoming Tokens” section highlighting new and promising cryptocurrency projects. For instance, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) reportedly raised over $38 million within 24 hours, as noted by the platform.

The wallet connects to over 200 decentralized exchanges and more than 20 cross-chain bridges, aiming to offer competitive exchange rates and facilitate seamless swaps for users. Additionally, Best Wallet integrates with services like Alchemy Pay and MoonPay, enabling users to convert cryptocurrencies into over 100 fiat currencies—including USD, EUR, and GBP—and deposit funds directly into bank accounts.

Crypto Chains Available in Best Wallet | Source: Best Wallet
The $BEST token is designed to provide utility within the Best Wallet ecosystem, including reducing transaction fees and offering access to staking rewards and early participation in verified presales. Token holders may also receive benefits within decentralized applications (dApps) that integrate with Best Wallet.

How Best Wallet Acts During the Meme Coin Super Cycle

Best Wallet reports a significant increase in user growth, with a 151% rise in monthly active users. This uptick is partly attributed to recent market activity following the U.S. Presidential Election.

The platform has established partnerships with four major iGaming platforms, offering $BEST token holders benefits such as free spins, lootbox access, deposit bonuses, and reduced withdrawal fees.

With the public launch approaching in seven days, users interested in participating in the $BEST token presale can download the Best Wallet app from Google Play or the App Store. The presale is accessible through the “Upcoming Tokens” tab within the app, and purchases can be made using ETH, BNB, USDT, or bank cards.

Best Wallet maintains a presence on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Discord for updates and more information.

