Bethesda Game Studios Announces Starfield Has Exceeded 15M Players

On November 19, Bethesda Game Studios announced that its rugged-race game, Starfield, has surpassed over 15 million players worldwide, just over a year after its release.
Along with this milestone, the developer revealed the launch of the highly anticipated November Update. This update improves performance and stability for all platforms, including an uncapped frame rate option for Xbox Series X users.
New Update Features New Land Vehicles and Quests
In its latest announcement, the studio acknowledged the overwhelming support from the Starfield community, thanking fans for their feedback and commitment to improving the game experience.
With @StarfieldGame's latest update, we're celebrating over 15 million players with two new free Creations including the Deimog vehicle; additionally, Starfield Creations released through the Verified Creator program now have the option to be achievement friendly.
Since its release on September 7, 2023, Starfield has been a record-breaker for Bethesda. The game attracted 6 million players on launch day, marking the biggest launch in the company’s history.
As of December 2023, the player count had surged to 13 million, and now, the numbers have climbed even higher, with an additional two million players joining the Starfield universe.
In the announcement, Bethesda reiterated its commitment to keep this momentum going by introducing new features and improvements based on player feedback through its updated version 1.14.74, released on November 19.
One of the standout additions in this update is the introduction of the Deimog, a new land vehicle designed for speed and durability.
Players can now race through rugged landscapes with this fully enclosed vehicle, which promises exceptional handling and protection as you navigate the vast worlds of Starfield.
In addition to the Deimog, the studio also brings a brand-new quest titled “The Perfect Recipe,” featuring Harbhajan, a mechanic with a passion for cooking. Players will discover his old recipe book, reigniting his dream of becoming a galaxy-renowned chef.
Bethesda also addressed some technical improvements in this update. For example, all Starfield Creations released through the Verified Creators program will now be compatible with achievements. Previously, some Creations prevented players from unlocking achievements, but this issue has been resolved.
As Starfield continues to evolve, Bethesda Game Studios is also keeping its eyes on the future.
The studio is already working on The Elder Scrolls VI, another highly anticipated title expected to take players to the continent of Tamriel for medieval combat and magic. It is rumored to be released in 2026.