Bethesda Game Studios Announces Starfield Has Exceeded 15M Players

Why Trust Techopedia
Bethesda Game Studios Announces Starfield Has Exceeded 15M Players
Key Takeaways

  • Starfield has surpassed 15 million players, marking a significant milestone for Bethesda Game Studios.
  • The achievement comes just over a year after the game's worldwide release.
  • Bethesda also launched Starfield’s November Update, focusing on performance and stability improvements across platforms.

On November 19, Bethesda Game Studios announced that its rugged-race game, Starfield, has surpassed over 15 million players worldwide, just over a year after its release.

Along with this milestone, the developer revealed the launch of the highly anticipated November Update. This update improves performance and stability for all platforms, including an uncapped frame rate option for Xbox Series X users.

New Update Features New Land Vehicles and Quests

In its latest announcement, the studio acknowledged the overwhelming support from the Starfield community, thanking fans for their feedback and commitment to improving the game experience.

Since its release on September 7, 2023, Starfield has been a record-breaker for Bethesda. The game attracted 6 million players on launch day, marking the biggest launch in the company’s history.

As of December 2023, the player count had surged to 13 million, and now, the numbers have climbed even higher, with an additional two million players joining the Starfield universe.

In the announcement, Bethesda reiterated its commitment to keep this momentum going by introducing new features and improvements based on player feedback through its updated version 1.14.74, released on November 19.

One of the standout additions in this update is the introduction of the Deimog, a new land vehicle designed for speed and durability.

Players can now race through rugged landscapes with this fully enclosed vehicle, which promises exceptional handling and protection as you navigate the vast worlds of Starfield.

In addition to the Deimog, the studio also brings a brand-new quest titled “The Perfect Recipe,” featuring Harbhajan, a mechanic with a passion for cooking. Players will discover his old recipe book, reigniting his dream of becoming a galaxy-renowned chef.

Bethesda also addressed some technical improvements in this update. For example, all Starfield Creations released through the Verified Creators program will now be compatible with achievements. Previously, some Creations prevented players from unlocking achievements, but this issue has been resolved.

As Starfield continues to evolve, Bethesda Game Studios is also keeping its eyes on the future.

The studio is already working on The Elder Scrolls VI, another highly anticipated title expected to take players to the continent of Tamriel for medieval combat and magic. It is rumored to be released in 2026.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  3. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin5 hours
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva7 hoursSenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan9 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas1 dayCrypto Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN