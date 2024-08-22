BioWare Reveals Extensive PC Features for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Key Takeaways

  • BioWare announced PC-specific features for *Dragon Age: The Veilguard*, set to release on October 31.
  • The game supports ultrawide monitors, HDR, and real-time graphics adjustments, with extensive control customization.
  • With over 200,000 hours of testing, the PC version aims to deliver an exceptional experience for all types of gamers.

BioWare has unveiled the PC-specific features for its upcoming RPG, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, before its October 31 release. 

The studio seems to have dedicated significant resources to ensure the game provides a tailored experience for PC players.

In a recent blog post, BioWare detailed that approximately 40% of their testing efforts, equivalent to over 200,000 hours, were focused on the PC version. The testing included performance and compatibility assessments, together with nearly 10,000 hours of user research to optimize controls and the user interface for both keyboard-and-mouse setups and different controllers.

Key features for PC include support for 21:9 ultrawide monitors, HDR, and the ability to uncap frame rates. Players will also be able to experience real-time adjustments to graphics settings, meaning changes will be visible immediately without needing to reboot the game. 

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will also support advanced settings like ray tracing, with an Ultra RT mode for high-end systems, and upscaling technologies such as Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 2.2, among others.

For controls, BioWare has confirmed full native support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers and Xbox controllers, along with the ability to switch between these and traditional keyboard-and-mouse controls on the fly. Additionally, players will be able to customize keybinds tailored to different character classes.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Steam native and verified for Steam Deck, also allowing seamless gameplay between PC and handheld devices. 

Bioware claimed the PC version’s comprehensive feature set aims to deliver a top-tier experience for both casual and hardcore gamers when it launches alongside its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S counterparts.

While you wait for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, why not check what’s happening at Gamescom 2024?

