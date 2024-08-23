‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker on AI in Hollywood

Charlie Brooker, the creator of the popular sci-fi drama anthology series “Black Mirror,” has shared his thoughts on the use of AI in Hollywood.
While AI technology is often seen as a threat in his show, Brooker believes the real issue lies in the use case.
In a recent interview, Brooker explained that AI-generated imagery and other AI tools are impressive and incredible. However, he warned that these tools could be misused to “completely f–king destabilize our society by pumping out terrifying misinformation.”
The British screenwriter also expressed concerns about AI-generated content in the entertainment industry. He argued that using AI to create pitches and turn them into shows could lead to subpar content and job losses.
This shows the growing fear within the industry that AI could replace human creativity, rather than complete it as some experts suggest.
Salma Hayek, who starred in an episode of “Black Mirror” that featured generative AI, also shared her thoughts on the technology.
In the episode “Joan is Awful,” Hayek played a fictionalized version of herself in an AI-generated show. The episode explored the potential dangers of AI, particularly how it could be used to manipulate and control people’s lives.
Hayek admitted that the episode genuinely scared her.
She said, “There are so many moments that shocked me in the script,” she said. “There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’”
Despite initially hesitating, Hayek revealed that she enjoyed working on the popular television series.
AI’s Impact on the Entertainment Industry
The episode featuring Hayek and Annie Murphy premiered in June 2023, just as the debate over AI’s role in the entertainment industry was heating up.
Brooker noted that the episode’s timing coincided with the strikes and the growing public interest in AI as a threat to the creative arts. He described the situation as unusual and said he had not anticipated the episode’s relevance when it was in production.
Another Hollywood heavyweight who has changed his views on AI is award-winning director Ridley Scott.
The “Gladiator II” director reversed his stance on AI after initially describing the technology as a “technical hydrogen bomb.” He acknowledged that AI has transformative capabilities and requires careful handling to avoid negative consequences.
AI is increasingly being used in filmmaking, with directors exploring its potential to create visually stunning experiences. Director Fede Álvarez used AI to bring back the late Ian Holm in the upcoming film “Alien: Romulus.”
Fede Álvarez showing the practical animatronic Holm head on his phone during a zoom interview. Sure wish they had kept it solely as this and didn’t add awkward AI over it! pic.twitter.com/Iz2xlCC5Lr
— Charles Pieper (@inherentcharlie) August 22, 2024
This technology allowed Holm’s likeness to be resurrected. This shows how AI can be used to pay homage to beloved actors and enhance storytelling.