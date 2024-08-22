Black Myth: Wukong Drives Substantial PS5 Sales in China

Key Takeaways

  • Sony's PlayStation 5 is seeing a significant sales increase in China due to the release of *Black Myth: Wukong*.
  • Based on the classic Journey to the West, the game has intrigued players an boosted PS5 demand d.
  • The trend reflects a growing interest in console gaming in China, traditionally dominated by mobile platforms.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is seeing a substantial surge in sales in China, driven by the release of Black Myth: Wukong.

The highly anticipated game, developed by Chinese studio Game Science, launched on August 20 and has quickly become a phenomenon, especially in its home country.

In fact, within hours of its release, Black Myth: Wukong also broke records as the most-played single-player game on Steam.

The game, rooted in the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West, has charmed players with its combination of mythology, beautiful graphics, and dynamic gameplay. Black Myth: Wukong is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC, with an Xbox Series X/S release planned for the future (though a specific date is unavailable at the time of writing).

Despite its wider availability on PC, the game’s success has had a substantial impact on PS5 sales in China, a market where mobile gaming is usually more widespread than PC or console gaming.

According to recent reports by Bloomberg, the PS5 saw a considerable boost in demand on Alibaba’s Tmall platform, topping the electronics game equipment list the week before the game’s release. 

Sales during this period were reportedly double compared to the same period last year. On the day of Black Myth: Wukong’s release, the PS5 also became a top search item on Alibaba’s Taobao.

Sony’s recent efforts to seize a larger share of Asian markets outside of Japan appear to be working, with Black Myth: Wukong playing an important role.

In other gaming news, here are all the main announcements so far from Gamescom 2024.

