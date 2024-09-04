Black Myth: Wukong Xbox Delay Not Due to Technical Issues

Microsoft has confirmed that the delay in releasing Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox is not due to technical issues, contradicting speculation that the Xbox Series S hardware might be the problem.
According to a statement from a Microsoft representative to Forbes, the delay is linked to external platform and developer deals rather than any limitations of Xbox platforms.
The statement indicated that they were excited about the launch of Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and were collaborating with Game Science to bring the game to their platforms.
The team said they preferred not to comment on the agreements made by their partners with other platform holders but confirmed that the delay was not due to any limitations of the Xbox platform that had been brought to their attention.
The statement aligns with earlier reports that suggest the delay is not caused by technical challenges but possibly by arrangements between Game Science, the game’s developer, and other platform holders, such as Sony.
Industry insiders have speculated that Sony may have provided financial support or resources to Game Science in exchange for a period of exclusivity, although details of any such deal remain unclear.
Neither Game Science nor Sony have publicly confirmed any specific terms of an exclusivity agreement.
While Game Science has previously cited ongoing “optimization” for Xbox hardware as a reason for the delay in the past, the absence of a clear explanation and conflicting statements from involved parties suggest the situation is more complex.
At the time of writing, there is no confirmed timeline for when Black Myth: Wukong will launch on Xbox, and it is unclear if the exclusivity with other platforms is permanent or temporary.
In the meantime, Black Myth: Wukong has been driving PS5 sales in China, and breaking a number of records on Steam.