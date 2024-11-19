Bluesky Already Has 20 Million Users

Bluesky is continuing to benefit from the exodus from Elon Musk’s X, with its user count now surpassing 20 million people.
The figure comes from Jaz’s Bluesky index, which taps data using an official API. Bluesky has tripled its user numbers in the last three months, with most of that growth taking place in November. The service only reached 15 million a week ago, and was still below the 20 million mark just a day or two prior to now.
The impetus for Bluesky’s growth seems to have been the US presidential election on November 5. Following days saw the service gain 700,000 new users, presumably because of Musk’s very public ties with President-Elect Donald Trump. Musk has become an open backer of Trump in recent months, and is co-chairing a new Department of Government Efficiency in Trump’s second administration, which starts in January.
Many X users were already upset with Musk, who bought the service (formerly known as Twitter) in October 2022. Following that takeover, he not only changed Twitter’s name but made a number of controversial feature and content changes. This included scaling back moderation, as well as reinstating controversial accounts — most notably Trump, who was banned in the wake of the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.
Those content policies led to growing complaints about hate speech, and in turn the departure of some advertisers, who didn’t want to risk their ads appearing next to offensive material. Musk is suing a collection of those advertisers, accusing them of conducting an illegal boycott.
The main beneficiary in the flight from X seems to be Meta’s Threads. On November 14th, Meta’s Adam Mosseri said that Threads had gained over 15 million users in November alone, at the time surpassing Bluesky’s entire userbase. Threads is believed to have somewhere over 275 million monthly active users, although that figure still sits in the shadow of X, which may have about 600 million active users.