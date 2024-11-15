Bluesky Says It Won’t Train AI On Your Content

Bluesky Says It Won't Train AI On Your Content
Key Takeaways

  • Bluesky insists it won’t tap user posts to train generative AI.
  • Its only current uses of AI include content moderation and the Discover feed.
  • Bluesky has picked up hundreds of thousands of new users in recent days.

As it sees a surge of new users, Bluesky is promising that it won’t use posts on the X alternative to train generative AI.

The claim stands in stark contrast to both X and another social media rival, Meta, which owns platforms like Threads, Instagram, and Facebook. Those companies have either already trained AI on user-created content or laid out plans to do so.

Bluesky says that it’s aware a number of the people on its service are artists and other creatives, whose livelihood may be threatened by generative AI. While generative systems use large language models (LLMs) to simulate human intelligence, that means synthesizing mass amounts of human-created art, photos, videos, and/or writing. That can lead to output that not only plagiarizes creators, but risks their livelihood, since some companies may choose to use AI content instead of paying individuals for original work.

The company adds that its only uses of any AI at the moment are for content moderation — including protecting human moderators from harmful material — and to serve up recommended posts in the Discover feed. Trauma is a real issue for human moderators at social networks, since they’re sometimes exposed to graphically violent, sexual, or hateful content.

Recently Bluesky revealed that it picked up 700,000 new users in the wake of the 2024 US Presidential election, which will see Donald Trump return to power in January. That’s likely because X is owned by Elon Musk, now a staunch Trump supporter poised to co-chair a new Department of Government Efficiency.

Many X users were already upset with Musk’s approach to X, previously known as Twitter. After Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October 2022, he began undoing some of the platform’s content censorship, including the banning of Trump for his role in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol. Complaints about hate speech have risen, and indeed some well-known X users have left for Bluesky, such as writer Stephen King.

