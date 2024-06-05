Languagesx
English Español Deutsch Français Italiano Nederlands 한국어 Svenska Suomeksi Norsk 日本 عربي

Boeing Completes First Crewed Starliner Launch After Multiple Delays

Why Trust Techopedia
Boeing Completes First Crewed Starliner Launch After Multiple Delays
Photo by NASA on YouTube
Key Takeaways

  • Boeing has successfully launched its first crewed Starliner spaceflight.
  • Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will travel to the ISS for a week.
  • The flight is crucial for Boeing's role in NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Boeing has finally completed its first crewed Starliner launch after numerous delays and scrubbed attempts.

A ULA Atlas V rocket carried Starliner into space starting at 10:52AM Eastern.

Mission commander Butch Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams will test Starliner’s full capabilities. They’ll stay docked with the International Space Station (ISS) for a week before a parachute landing in the western US.

The Starliner launch has been a long time in coming. A crewed mission was originally slated for 2017, but production and supply issues started pushing the timeline back. The first uncrewed orbital test flight failed in 2019, and a second flight slated for August 2021 didn’t take place until May 2022.

The crewed Starliner mission has faced multiple setbacks just in the past year. It was supposed to launch in July 2023, but was indefinitely delayed due to parachute and wiring problems. The first attempt on May 6th of this year was scrubbed after the team found fault with an oxygen relief valve on the Atlas V rocket. That and a helium leak led to multiple delays, and NASA scrubbed a June 1st launch after concerns about a ground launch sequencer.

A successful Starliner launch is vital to Boeing’s participation in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. NASA wants both Boeing and SpaceX to ferry astronauts to the ISS, and has had to ask SpaceX for more Crew Dragon flights to make up for Boeing’s delays.

Boeing’s completed launch is also crucial for the company’s reputation. It has grappled with aircraft safety issues for years, such as the 737 Max’s flawed anti-stall system, and has lagged well behind SpaceX in privatizing spaceflight. With Starliner in orbit, Boeing can show that it’s ready to move forward and compete with the space industry’s current heavyweights.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Featured Content

Bitpanda Financial Results 2023: Revenue and Earnings Surge Delivering Rapid Return to Profitability

Michael Graw16 hours
dummy_img
Blockchain

RWA Surpasses DEFI: Is a Tokenization Tidal Wave Approaching?

Iliana Mavrou18 hours
dummy_img
Healthcare IT

Smart Hospitals in 2024: The Future of Care Provision

Linda Rosencrance18 hoursTechnology journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

‘Think Before You Move to the Cloud’: Interview With SoftwareOne’s Gordon Davey

Linda Rosencrance20 hoursTechnology journalist
dummy_img
Featured Content

Axi Select is Hailed as the Future of Prop Trading

Michael Graw21 hoursTechnology Expert
dummy_img
Featured Content

Luxury Car Ownership Re-defined: Earn Daily Rewards with Your Dream Car on a $10 Budget

Patrick Jennings1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN