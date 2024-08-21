Borderlands 4: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Get ready, Vault Hunters, because it’s time to revisit the psycho-invested world of Pandora now that Borderlands 4 is officially real. After the cataclysmic bomb that was the Borderlands movie, Gearbox is attempting to restore some faith with its fans by giving us some Borderlands 4 news.
Most of us were hoping to get a Borderlands 4 release date, but sadly that wasn’t the case. In fact, this initial teaser wasn’t the massive loot pinata fans of the games are used to.
That said, there are plenty of Borderlands 4 rumors and details out there behind the scenes to paint a better picture of what we can expect from the next entry in the looter-shooter franchise.
We’ve cracked the Vault and are ready to share all the Borderlands 4 details, leaks, platforms, release window, and more.
Borderlands 4 Expected Release Date
Expected: 2025
The Borderlands 4 teaser didn’t give us an exact release date, but did end by saying the game will be coming in 2025.
According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, the team is “excited to announce what we’ve been working on the last several years!”
If the game has been in the works for years at this point, there is a chance it could be released within the first half of 2025. However, until the real Borderlands 4 release date is given, all we can do is speculate.
Borderlands 4 Pre-orders
Sadly, this announcement did not include any Borderlands 4 pre-orders. While we’re confident that pre-orders will be available at some point, it likely won’t be until the game has a firm release date.
You should also expect multiple versions to include additional content, such as season passes. The Borderlands series has always included tons of post-launch content, dating back to the first game in 2009.
You can still at least Wishlist the game on your platform of choice for updates when Borderlands 4 pre-orders are available. It could be a few months until they are released. We can look back to the release of Borderlands 3 for reference; the game was announced in March 2019, with pre-orders going live in August of the same year. That’s a gap of nearly five months.
Borderlands 4 Price
Expected Price: $70
While the initial Borderlands 4 trailer did not mention a price, it is safe to assume the game will cost the standard $70 at launch.
Of course, once we know more about the Borderlands 4 pre-orders, we will update you on how expensive those versions will be.
Borderlands 4 Platforms
PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
One of the few details we did get was all the planned Borderlands 4 platforms. The game is confirmed to be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
What is interesting here is that last-gen systems, such as the PS4 and Xbox One, are left out. However, considering these consoles are over 10 years old now, it feels like the right time for the studio to prioritize the more capable hardware, so we aren’t completely shocked at the absence.
Curiously, there is no current mention of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch.
All previous entries eventually came to the platform through the Borderlands Legendary Collection (the first two games and the Pre-Sequel) alongside Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition.
It’s possible that Gearbox could be waiting for successor hardware to come along before making an announcement, or the port could be coming later in 2025.
Borderlands 4 Trailers
The only look we have right now is the Borderlands 4 teaser. This surprise announcement opened up Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live with a quick CGI trailer. After the hype from the movie (despite its quality) and the spin-off New Tales From the Borderlands, its arrival was a welcome surprise.
It opens with a shot of space, where a flaming phoenix erupts to reveal what looks like a moon. As we pan around it, we start to see large purple cracks forming on the surface and a massive crystal rift tearing open beside it.
Meteors are launched through this crack in space to another planet, slamming down on the surface. The camera approaches one burning crater and reveals a robotic hand reaching into the flames to pull out the iconic Psycho mask.
Beyond that, all we get is the title drop, 2025 release window, and platforms.
Borderlands 4 News
With such a fresh announcement, there’s little in the way of any Borderlands 4 news available now, but we’ll be keeping a keen eye and updating accordingly as soon as it’s hot off the presses.
We know that the game has been in development for a handful of years, and the first of the series since Gearbox’s acquisition by Take-Two Interactive (publishers of the GTA games) in earlier this year.
The official description for the game was recently released on the official website. It describes the game as asking the player to “See if you have what it takes to go down in history as a legendary Vault Hunter as you search for secret alien treasure, blasting everything in sight in Borderlands 4, coming in 2025.”
While vague, a later section does add more context to what we saw in the teaser.
Even though no Borderlands 4 characters have been shown, this heavily implies that at least Lilith will return. As for the rest of the cast, we will have to wait for future looks at the game.
In terms of Borderlands 4 rumors, Pitchford took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the very brief Borderlands 4 teaser had some secrets that: “I have not seen commented on yet.”
In response, one user found a frame that “looks like Handsome Jack is returning for Borderlands 4. The vault symbol perfectly aligns.” If true, this would be the first confirmed Borderlands 4 character.
A Reddit user found some ciphertext they claimed to have decoded. If it is, and what the community has deduced it to be, the text would read “HE IS WATCHING” and “BREAK FREE.”
This should be taken with a grain of salt, but these Borderland 4 rumors suggest the Watcher or the Sentinel could return.
Borderlands 4 System Requirements
TBC by Gearbox Software
Even though the trailer confirmed that PC is one of the planned Borderlands 4 platforms, no system requirements are available.
For our estimate, we can look to Gearbox’s last PC release, 2022’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The recommended requirements for that game were:
|Component
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|AMD FX-8350 / Intel i5-3570
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i7-4770
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 470 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
|AMD Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Memory
|6GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|Storage
|75GB HDD
|75GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit or higher
|Windows 10 64-bit or higher
Coming out three years later, we would guess that Borderlands 4 would not be a massive jump up from these requirements. As more specific information about the Borderlands 4 system requirements comes out, we will keep you updated.
Even by the standards of their time, the Borderlands games have never been technical showcases for raw graphical power, thanks to their more forgiving cell-shaded art style. They are pretty but not demanding, but Borderlands 4 could buck this trend and go heavier on the visual fidelity.
What is Borderlands 4?
Gearbox’s Borderlands franchise was one of the first in the now-massively popular looter-shooter genre. These titles mix FPS gameplay with RPG skills, gear systems, and hub worlds with tons of quests to complete.
While we haven’t seen official Borderlands 4 gameplay, it is almost guaranteed that it will follow in the same mold.
Each game introduces a new cast of Vault Hunters who must gain power, acquire new powerful and wacky guns, and fight all types of alien bosses in search of the mysterious Vault.
There’s no information on what new Borderlands 4 features will be added, but each game spices things up with new systems that complement the addictive nature of shooting, looting, and leveling up.
The series is also well-regarded as being one of the most enjoyable co-op experiences, which we again assume this new entry will support. Typically, teams are limited to four players, but we haven’t seen any Borderlands 4 characters yet, so it is possible that could change.
The Bottom Line
While little is known about Borderlands 4 right now, what little we’ve seen is promising. The original trilogy and spin-offs are best-in-class for looter shooters, and this new installment could bring things full circle at a time when series hype is at an all-time high.