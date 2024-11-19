Bose Just Bought the Premium Audio Brand McIntosh

Bose is officially taking over McIntosh Group, a luxury audio brand, with a focus on leaning further into the automotive space.
In the immediate future, both companies will continue their existing product lines. In the case of Bose that includes things like mass-market headphones and soundbars, and a range of auto products for brands like Honda, Nissan, and Chevy. McIntosh and its subsidiary Sonus Faber are primarily devoted to home speaker systems and related components, some of them extremely expensive — the best Sonus Faber systems can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
McIntosh does have a footprint in the auto world, but only factory-installed systems for a range of Jeep Cherokee and Wagoneer models. Bose’s expertise could help expand this. Conversely, McIntosh could help to improve current Bose products. For now, though, Bose says only that the companies will “work together to expand their research” in the automotive arena.
The move should at least strengthen Bose’s position in an increasingly consolidated audio industry. While brands like Denon and Bowers & Wilkins are well-known on their own, for instance, they’re just two of several businesses owned by Masimo — a company that also makes medical technology. In fact, it’s currently blocking Apple from offering blood oxygen tracking on US Apple Watches.
When it comes to automotive audio specifically, a number of brands are owned by larger firms. JBL and Harman Kardon are under Samsung, while Voxx International controls Pioneer and Klipsch. Bose and McIntosh might need each other to stay competitive.
There’s relatively little chance of McIntosh taking a step into the headphone market. Sonus Faber has dabbled in headphones in the past, namely in the form of the Pryma, but neither it nor its parent company have anything on the market in 2024.