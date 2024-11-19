Brave Browser Intros ‘Shred’ Feature on iOS for Enhanced Data Privacy

Brave Browser 1.71 for iOS introduces a new privacy feature called “Shred,” designed to enable users to easily delete browsing data tied to specific websites, which helps protect against tracking technologies.
Currently available only on iOS, Brave plans to roll out the Shred feature to Android and desktop platforms in the near future.
Brave Browser Feature Aims to Protect Users Data
According to the platform’s official blog post on November 18, the Shred feature works on a per-site basis, which means users can delete browsing data specific to individual websites rather than clearing all browsing data at once. This gives users more control over their privacy by targeting only the data they want to erase from specific sites.
Brave on iOS has a new feature for quickly deleting browsing data that could track you.
We call it the Shred button. Here's how it works… pic.twitter.com/NTFl9IaTWL
— Brave (@brave) November 18, 2024
The Shred feature is designed to be convenient and flexible, offering both manual and automatic options.
Users can activate it manually by long-pressing the tabs button or selecting it from the “Shields” options. For those who prefer more hands-off control, Shred can be set to automatically activate whenever a site is closed or when the browser restarts.
Additionally, users can configure it to apply to all sites through the “Shields & Privacy” settings, ensuring that browsing data is automatically erased without the need for manual intervention.
Brave isn’t the only browser focusing on user privacy. Other major browsers, like Google Chrome, have also been enhancing their security features.
Earlier this month, Google updated its Safe Browsing tool by introducing AI-powered protection in its Enhanced Protection mode.
However, in order for the AI to function effectively, Google needs to collect URLs of the sites users visit, along with small samples of page content, to verify if they are harmful. This raises concerns about Google’s commitment to privacy, especially given its massive user base of nearly 3.5 billion.
Similarly, X (formerly Twitter) has faced criticism for its privacy update, which allows the platform to use users’ content to train its AI bot, Grok, which potentially violates user privacy and raises concerns about the broader sharing of personal data.
So X has updated its rules and privacy policies. Starting next month,interesting y’all should have a look. pic.twitter.com/0hiUUjofYI
— Life does (@Thelifedoes) October 17, 2024
Against other firms’ growing concerns over online privacy, Brave’s Shred feature pinpoints a growing commitment to user data privacy.
While other companies may focus on expanding their data collection for enhanced services, Brave’s approach clearly focuses on giving users greater control over their personal data.