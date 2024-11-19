Brave Browser Intros ‘Shred’ Feature on iOS for Enhanced Data Privacy

Why Trust Techopedia
brave-browser-intros-shred-feature-on-ios-for-enhanced-data-privacy
Key Takeaways

  • Brave Browser 1.71 for iOS introduces the Shred feature, enabling users to delete site-specific browsing data.
  • The feature works on a per-site basis, allowing users to clear data for individual websites only.
  • Currently available on iOS, the Shred feature will be rolled out to Android and desktop soon.

Brave Browser 1.71 for iOS introduces a new privacy feature called “Shred,” designed to enable users to easily delete browsing data tied to specific websites, which helps protect against tracking technologies.

Currently available only on iOS, Brave plans to roll out the Shred feature to Android and desktop platforms in the near future.

Brave Browser Feature Aims to Protect Users Data

According to the platform’s official blog post on November 18, the Shred feature works on a per-site basis, which means users can delete browsing data specific to individual websites rather than clearing all browsing data at once. This gives users more control over their privacy by targeting only the data they want to erase from specific sites.

The Shred feature is designed to be convenient and flexible, offering both manual and automatic options.

Users can activate it manually by long-pressing the tabs button or selecting it from the “Shields” options. For those who prefer more hands-off control, Shred can be set to automatically activate whenever a site is closed or when the browser restarts.

Additionally, users can configure it to apply to all sites through the “Shields & Privacy” settings, ensuring that browsing data is automatically erased without the need for manual intervention.

Brave isn’t the only browser focusing on user privacy. Other major browsers, like Google Chrome, have also been enhancing their security features.

Earlier this month, Google updated its Safe Browsing tool by introducing AI-powered protection in its Enhanced Protection mode.

However, in order for the AI to function effectively, Google needs to collect URLs of the sites users visit, along with small samples of page content, to verify if they are harmful. This raises concerns about Google’s commitment to privacy, especially given its massive user base of nearly 3.5 billion.

Similarly, X (formerly Twitter) has faced criticism for its privacy update, which allows the platform to use users’ content to train its AI bot, Grok, which potentially violates user privacy and raises concerns about the broader sharing of personal data.

Against other firms’ growing concerns over online privacy, Brave’s Shred feature pinpoints a growing commitment to user data privacy.

While other companies may focus on expanding their data collection for enhanced services, Brave’s approach clearly focuses on giving users greater control over their personal data.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing13 mins
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes2 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris2 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas4 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez5 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen7 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN