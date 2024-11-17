ByteDance Valued at $300 Billion Amid U.S. TikTok Ban Threats

ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant behind TikTok, has valued itself at approximately $300 billion following a recent share buyback offer, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
This marks a steady rise from prior valuations, including $223 billion in October 2023 and $268 billion in December 2023, as part of earlier buybacks.
ByteDance Ban Threat, Industry Dynamics, and Political Influence
Despite the impressive valuation, ByteDance faces regulatory pressure in the U.S., where a January 19 deadline has been set for the company to divest TikTok’s American operations.
ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is valuing itself at $300 billion after a recent buyback offer at $180/share.
Despite looming U.S. restrictions, ByteDance investors reportedly see Trump’s White House return as a… pic.twitter.com/EpsfR02hDy
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 16, 2024
The mandate, issued under a bill signed by President Joe Biden in April 2024, aims to address national security concerns surrounding the app’s Chinese ownership.
ByteDance has challenged the ban in court, but the timeline grows tighter as the deadline approaches, coinciding with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
However, the imminent return of Trump to the White House has reportedly bolstered investor confidence in TikTok’s U.S. future.
Trump, once a critic of TikTok, has softened his stance, stating in a June interview that competition against platforms like Facebook and Instagram is necessary.
His recent adoption of TikTok, now used by about 170 million Americans, underscores the app’s pervasive influence.
Meanwhile, ByteDance investor and Republican megadonor Jeff Yass has emerged as a key figure, signaling continued financial backing during this critical period.
TikTok Strategic Adaptation and Market Competition
Amid escalating U.S. trade sanctions on Nvidia chips, ByteDance is pivoting to domestic suppliers like Huawei.
The company is utilizing Huawei’s Ascend 910B chips for AI development, including the launch of its AI-driven video creation tool Symphony Creative Studios, targeted at advertisers and creators.
TikTok continues to maintain its innovative edge in video streaming, influencing competitors like YouTube.
YouTube Launches 'Jewels': A New Virtual Currency for Live Stream Gifting
– YouTube is rolling out a new virtual currency called "Jewels" for vertical live streams, allowing users to send gifts to streamers. Jewels are converted into "rubies" worth one cent each.
– The new… pic.twitter.com/OVlr40OpQy
— HackWork (@HackWorkNet) November 15, 2024
Recently, YouTube introduced a gifting feature for live streams, emulating TikTok’s successful “coins” system that boosts fan engagement and revenue.
Additionally, YouTube extended the duration of its Shorts to three minutes, following TikTok’s lead in diversifying content formats.