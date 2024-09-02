Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta ‘Unplayable’ on PC Due to Multiple Bugs

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta receives backlash over technical difficulties, with players facing crashes, restart loops, and unjustified bans.
PC gamers have been critical of the Black Ops 6 beta over the weekend, with technical issues making the game unplayable for many.
Those who pre-ordered or pre-purchased Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 received access to the beta on August 30th. The beta runs until September 4th.
Social media posts complained of issues with the Black Ops 6 beta, ranging from unexpected bans to performance issues.
One Redditor called the beta an “absolute mess,” while another said they had to restart multiple times before the game launched and crashed shortly afterward on a specific map.
Other gamers mentioned an “update requires restart” loop, making the game unplayable.
Unexpected bans impacted some players, too, including pro players. Though we don’t know the reasons behind these bans, it’s suspected to be related to issues with the Ricochet anti-cheat system flagging legitimate players in error.
Seems like many players have been given "temporary" bans in Call of Duty after playing the Black Ops 6 beta, including pro players, despite the players not cheating.
Some players blamed the issues they were facing on the Call of Duty HQ system rather than the beta itself, arguing that it should be possible to launch the game directly.
In addition to technical issues, the game’s performance came under fire, with one player mentioning that the beta has worse frame rates than MW3 despite the game not looking as good. Other players shared clips of cheating on social media, an issue that has plagued the Call of Duty franchise.
Despite all this, a Reddit post asking players to rate the beta still saw mostly positive scores in the mid- to high-range, ranging from around 6.5 to 8 on average.
With over a month before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on October 25th, there’s still plenty of time for the developers to iron out any issues and make improvements to the game, which, after all, is the whole point of the beta.