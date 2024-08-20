Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Revealed at Gamescom

As the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 approaches, Treyarch and Activision unveil the first look at the game’s single-player campaign during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on August 20, 2024.
Set in the early 1990s, the campaign follows the aftermath of Black Ops: Cold War, with players facing a mysterious force that has infiltrated the US government. Returning characters include Frank Woods, now in a new role after a life-changing injury, and Russell Adler, a former CIA operative suspected of being a mole.
BREAKING: First Look at the Black Ops 6 Campaign Mission – Most Wanted!
— Call of Duty Comms (@CallofDutyComms) August 20, 2024
A campaign reveal on Gamescom focused on a secret mission in Washington, showing a rogue team that’s targeted a senator at a fundraiser.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 pic.twitter.com/t6yHNYu05U
— Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) August 20, 2024
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Details
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues the long-running and highly popular Black Ops series, known for its intense single-player campaigns, multiplayer modes, and Zombies gameplay.
The series first launched in 2010 with Call of Duty: Black Ops, set during the Cold War, which quickly became a fan favorite. Over the years, Treyarch has built a dedicated following with its narrative-driven campaigns and the inclusion of iconic characters such as Alex Mason and Frank Woods.
The latest installment, Black Ops 6, promises to build on this legacy with a new story that delves into post-Cold War geopolitics. Players will experience a mix of covert operations and high-octane action across various global locations.
The game’s release on October 25, 2024, is highly anticipated, with the new details announced at Gamescom.