Can Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Win Over the Doubters?

2024 might be a year that Sonos would rather not hear about after a botched update angered its customers and forced the Dutch speaker company to delay the release of a Sonos Arc 2.
But after months of speculation, the successor to the Sonos Arc is here, and its official new name is the Sonos Arc Ultra.
Will it be enough to win the Sonos doubters over? And can it go toe-to-toe with the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 and the Samsung HW-Q990D? Let’s find out.
Why the Sonos Arc Ultra is an Important Release
The Sonos Arc Ultra is a new flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar that features 9.1.4 channels of sound and promises to hit every corner of your room. The setup also comes with some new spatial audio tech called ‘Sound Motion.’
The new Sonos Arc became available for pre-order in October, with deliveries now taking place throughout November.
While the Sonos Arc Ultra retains a similar overall design to the original Arc, it comes with a matte finish instead of the glossy look of previous models, packed in a 1.2m wide, 7.5cm high, 11cm deep box.
Every brand now has a unique gimmick to hook customers — Sonos has the “Sound Motion technology”, which is described as one of the most significant breakthroughs in audio engineering in nearly 100 years. A large claim indeed.
However, the 9.1.4-channel configuration is much more exciting and is a significant upgrade from the original Arc’s 5.0.2 setup. The result is improved bass performance, clear, immersive sound, and expanded speech enhancement.
Sonos Arc Ultra vs The Competition
|Model
|Sonos Arc Ultra
|Sonos Arc
|Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
|Samsung HW-Q990D
|Channel Configuration
|9.1.4
|5.0.2
|7.1.2
|11.1.4
|Number of Drivers
|14
|11
|13
|22
|Bass Technology
|Sound Motion
|N/A
|X-Balanced Speaker Units
|SpaceFit Sound Pro
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DTS Support
|No
|No
|Yes (DTS:X)
|Yes (DTS:X)
|Bluetooth
|Yes (5.3)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|Wi-Fi 5
|Wi-Fi 6
|Yes (version unspecified)
|Voice Assistant
|Sonos Voice Control, Alexa
|Alexa, Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Alexa, Google Assistant
|Room Calibration
|Trueplay (iOS and Android)
|Trueplay (iOS only)
|N/A
|SpaceFit Sound Pro
|HDMI Ports
|1 (eARC)
|1 (eARC)
|2 (1 eARC, 1 HDMI in)
|3 (1 eARC, 2 HDMI 2.1 in)
|4K/120Hz Passthrough
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|46.38 x 2.95 x 4.35 inches
|45 x 3.4 x 4.5 inches
|51.57 x 2.68 x 5.63 inches
|51.3 x 2.75 x 5.2 inches (bar only)
|Weight
|13.01 lbs
|13.78 lbs
|19.18 lbs
|62.17 lbs (total system)
|Price (at launch)
|$999
|$899
|$1,499
|$1,899
The Arc Ultra is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and supports Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC connectivity, and Trueplay tuning technology, now available on iOS and Android devices.
However, one of the biggest disappointments of Sonos Arc Ultra is that it stubbornly avoids HDMI passthrough. This is something that all of Sonos’s competitors offer and is one of the biggest criticisms of the new model.
We Need to Talk About The Sonos App Problems
Before championing any new Sonos product, we must mention the difficulties this year with the Sonos app. We have written about the dangers of poor IT change control processes and their impact on global businesses.
But on April 23, 2024, the previously untouchable Sonos appeared to hit the self-destruct button to its reputation after a bug-filled app update ruined the Sonos experience for every customer.
Almost overnight, Sonos went from being a respected default choice in multi-room audio in homes and businesses to being seen as a single point of failure. Despite updates to remedy the problems caused by the app upgrade, it took months to get many systems back into a usable state.
Following on, despite being very good, the release of the Sonos Ace wireless headphones was largely considered a disappointment as consumers began to lose faith in the Sonos ecosystem.
This delayed the release of the Sonos Arc Ultra as the company focused on fixing the issues with the Sonos app.
One of the reasons the story around the Sonos App problems is so crucial to the release of the Sonos Arc Ultra is that there is no remote control.
Although you can use your existing TV remote to adjust the volume, the infamous Sonos app is the only way to confirm the sound format you are playing through the Sonos Arc Ultra.
Ultimately, if you want to get the best sound from your thousand-dollar soundbar, you must overcome your Sonos app crisis issues.
Sonos Arc Ultra Price
Despite the app problems, Sonos fans won’t be getting any discounts. The launch price of the Sonos Arc is $999, an increase of $100 on the original Sonos Arc. If you were to add in the Sonos Sub 4 ($799), things quickly get very expensive.
When approaching $1,500, many will consider other systems, such as the winning Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 and the Samsung HW-Q990D. The truth is any of these three systems will serve you well.
The Bottom Line
The Sonos Arc Ultra is undoubtedly impressive. But whether it’s the best single-box soundbar solution for you will probably be determined by your existing setup rather than the new ‘Sound Motion spatial audio tech promoted by Sonos.
As brands increasingly lock users into their ecosystem, it can take time to escape and make the expensive decision to replace all the equipment in their homes. No matter how bad the accompanying app might be.
However, if you are a Sonos customer with its speakers throughout your home and were close to ditching the brand after your home entertainment system becomes unusable, the Sonos Arc Ultra might restore your faith in the company.
Just don’t expect any discounts or HDMI passthrough, and you should be happy with your investment.