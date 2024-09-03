canva-faces-backlash-over-subscription-price-hikes-up-to-4x

Some Canva customers face huge price hikes as the company raises its subscription prices starting this month.
Canva Teams, a business subscription that supports multiple users, is the most heavily impacted tier, with Pro and Enterprise subscribers reportedly unaffected.
Some Canva Teams users in the US have seen their subscription prices rise from $120 a year to $500 a year for up to five users. For the first 12 months, a 40% discount will apply, taking the total cost down to $300 for the year, still a substantial increase.
Things are worse in Australia, where, according to Information Age, the fee of around $26 a month for five users will increase to around $27 a month for each user. That takes the total price for a team of five to around $1,636 (originally around $323) per year.
Canva Customers Unhappy With Price Hikes
There has understandably been a backlash to these price hikes on social media, with customers unhappy that Canva has made such huge changes to its subscriptions. Many say they will cancel and move to Adobe, Canva’s main competitor.
Anyone got alternatives to @canva ?
Pricing increase is an absolute joke 🤣
Would have thought seeing the backlash that @Adobe got, they wouldn’t do something like this.
No piece of software is worth an increase like this 🫡#RIPcanva pic.twitter.com/dpChg7nMWh
— jem (@jemjarzz) August 30, 2024
It also seems strange that Canva hasn’t announced these subscription price rises publicly, as it has done in the past. This time, the company communicated changes to existing customers privately via email.
This @canva price increase is interesting. I'm canceling and moving back over to Adobe since I don't actually use the second seat. BUT: the marketing groups I'm in right now. Wow. @Adobe has an opportunity here. People are angry and already talking about dropping Canva. pic.twitter.com/shuCQExoZo
— Jamie Crain (@JamieCrain) August 29, 2024
This isn’t the first time the company has made silent changes to its offerings, though. Back in April, Canva switched up its deal for new Teams subscribers to $10 a month for each user. Existing customers will reportedly be transitioned onto this plan starting in September.
Price Hikes Likely Linked to Generative AI Tools
Canva blames the price hikes on the added value that new generative AI tools bring to the platform and its “expanded product experience.” Meanwhile, user backlash seems to suggest many don’t use the platform’s generative AI tools at all.
Really disappointed in @canva price hike.
Been a loyal customer for 3+ years
Log on today to see my subscription will be TREBLED
Price rises happen – but £10.99 to £36 a month is scandalous
The only response from Canva seems to be ‘we added new AI features that you don’t use’
— John Gee (@johngee45) August 30, 2024
The company’s suite of generative AI tools has expanded over the last few years, with tools such as Magic Expand and Magic Media text-to-image generator opening up the software to more general users rather than design professionals.
Whether this latest round of price hikes will see a plethora of users jump ship in favor of graphic design software from Adobe remains to be seen. Still, the move takes Canva far from its humble beginnings as an affordable alternative to its main competitor.