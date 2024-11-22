Cars Could Get a Lot Safer With the FCC’s New Automobile Spectrum Rules

Key Takeaways

  • The FCC unanimously approved new rules dedicating 30MHz of 5.9GHz spectrum for vehicle-to-everything communications technology.
  • This allows vehicles to directly communicate with other cars, infrastructure, pedestrians, and cyclists over cellular networks for safety purposes.
  • Automakers can now move forward implementing C-V2X in new vehicle models.

The Federal Communications Commission just gave vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology a major green light by finalizing new spectrum rules.

C-V2X essentially allows vehicles to communicate directly with other cars, roadside infrastructure, pedestrians, and cyclists via cellular networks. That means your car could soon be alerting you to dangers like speeding vehicles, poor road conditions, or traffic jams up ahead, as reported by The Verge.

The new rules dedicate 30MHz of spectrum in the 5.9GHz band specifically for intelligent transportation systems using C-V2X. There’s flexibility here too – that 30MHz can be split into three 10MHz channels, a single 30MHz channel, or a combined 20MHz channel. Technical parameters like power limits and message prioritization are now officially codified too.

The bipartisan FCC vote was unanimous, finally paving the way for automakers and transport agencies to ditch the older dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) tech and make the jump to C-V2X. Vehicles and infrastructure can be equipped with updated units taking advantage of cellular connectivity. A timeline has been established for phasing out DSRC too.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel says the move will “drive innovation in wireless and transportation” while keeping everyone “safe on our roadways.”

It’s been a long road getting here though. For nearly a decade, there were debates around how to best utilize the 5.9GHz band. Industries like automotive were gunning to keep it solely for vehicle safety, while others wanted to share it for things like Wi-Fi expansion.

Car companies have been chasing C-V2X’s potential for years now too. Ford, for one, has envisioned its vehicles using audible alerts to warn drivers when a pedestrian or cyclist is approaching.

At any rate, with these new rules in place, the rollout of C-V2X is finally hitting the fast lane. You can find the full set of rules in this FCC document.

