cfpb-finalizes-new-rule-to-oversee-big-tech-payment-systems

On November 21, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced a new rule to oversee major tech companies offering digital payment services.
While no specific companies were named, tech giants Apple and Google fall under the CFPB’s oversight, as their digital payment wallets are embedded in phones and used by millions daily.
New Rule Targets Payment Services with $50M in Annual Transactions
According to the CFPB’s press release, the newly finalized rule will encompass large tech companies processing at least 50 million transactions annually in the digital wallet payment market, provided they are not classified as small businesses.
The new @cfpb digital #PaymentApp LP rule is out. The threshold for #supervision is 50 million transactions. To be considered, transactions must be conducted in fiat currency. https://t.co/UsmhZyqfim
— Adam Rust (@AdamRust9) November 21, 2024
These companies will now be subject to the CFPB’s oversight, ensuring they comply with consumer protection laws, much like traditional banks and financial institutions. The rule will go into effect 30 days after it is published in the Federal Register.
CFPB Director Rohit Chopra explained that digital payments have transitioned from a novelty to a necessity, as such, the new rule will help protect consumers from privacy violations, fraud, and issues like unexpected account closures, which have become a growing concern.
This gap in oversight became evident when the CFPB began monitoring consumer complaints about sudden account freezes and closures, which have caused significant disruption for users. These concerns prompted the CFPB to launch an inquiry into Big Tech’s role in digital payments on October 21, 2021.
Now that the rule is finalized, the CFPB possesses the authority to oversee key areas such as privacy and surveillance, errors and fraud, and debanking, specifically targeting issues like unauthorized account closures. This development aims to provide consumers greater protection and ensure that these tech companies operate fairly and transparently.