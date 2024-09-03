ChatGPT 5: Expected Release Date, Features & Prices

OpenAI‘s ChatGPT 5 is set to arrive soon, bringing with it a whole range of new features.
Cryptic teasers for OpenAI’s upcoming model continue to fuel anticipation on the digital grapevine, with speculation about the features, advancements, and release of GPT-5 going into overdrive. Consider the stage officially set for a massive AI upgrade in late 2024.
The release will likely reclaim the spotlight snatched by recent high-profile releases like x.AI’s Grok 2 and Meta’s Llama 3.1.
Throughout this year, we’ve seen OpenAI stir excitement for ChatGPT 5 via the spectacular creations of the text-to-video model Sora, new voice-generating capabilities via GPT-4o, and cryptic clues over a model known as Strawberry.
With plenty of information about ChatGPT 5 floating around, Techopedia takes a brief look at what we can expect from the next-generation model.
What is ChatGPT 5?
ChatGPT-5 is the latest version of ChatGPT — the large language model (LLM) that captivated the world and brought artificial intelligence (AI) into the mainstream when it launched in November 2022.
It has led to an indescribable change in enterprises, small businesses, and personal lives — the always-on chatbot that can intelligently and quickly generate text, answer questions, and even generate code in various programming languages.
ChatGPT 5, underpinned by the GPT-5 AI model, promises to improve on GPT-4’s capabilities, acting as the bridge between human and machine communication.
As a generative pre-trained transformer, it is designed to enhance interaction by delivering more personalized and accurate responses and promises to handle a broader array of content, potentially including video. This indicates that ChatGPT 5’s capabilities will be head and shoulders above GPT-4’s.
There is also speculation that an OpenAI project known as ‘Strawberry‘ will play a critical role in enabling GPT-5. According to Reuters, Strawberry will be able to autonomously navigate the Internet and conduct “deep research.” The model would offer improved reasoning and the ability to manage complex tasks independently.
When is ChatGPT 5 Coming Out?
Initially, rumors circled about a release in Summer 2024, following a trail of hints shared by OpenAI executives who openly post updates about their AI models’ ongoing development and refinement.
Building in AI? Here are gems from a comprehensive talk by @sama at @OpenAI, from the @ycombinator
alumni reunion weekend:
Most important lessons from early days of building:
🔸Thinking long term will take you far. Open AI experienced [many] pivots. From robotic arms to…
— Iba Masood (@IbaMasood) September 24, 2023
Building at OpenAI is an exercise in maximally harnessing each available computing resource, scientifically predicting and understanding the resulting systems, searching for new ideas or old ones that are now ready to work, and scaling beyond precedent.
— Greg Brockman (@gdb) January 25, 2024
There’s no adrenaline rush like launching a massive gpu training
— Jason Wei (@_jasonwei) January 25, 2024
At various tech and AI conferences, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted that the new model will offer substantial improvements, reinforcing expectations of a significant advancement in AI capabilities that could redefine user interactions with machine learning (ML) technologies.
There are unconfirmed reports on Reddit, for example, of a small range of people using ChatGPT 5 already — it sounds like ‘fine-tuning’ is the name of the game before a full release.
In any case, you can keep an eye out for all ChatGPT’s latest updates via the official OpenAI X account. Any announcements about the ChatGPT 5 launch date will likely be shared here.
Chat GPT 5’s New Features: What Will ChatGPT 5 Do?
In the interview, Altman also revealed plans to launch an “amazing new model this year,” hinting at OpenAI’s ChatGPT 5 or GPT-5 release.
Sam Altman: "I think [GPT-4] kinda sucks… I expect that the delta between 5 and 4 will be the same as between 4 and 3 and I think it is our job to live a few years in the future and remember that the tools we have now are gonna kinda suck looking backwards at them" pic.twitter.com/fL5R9MeUAE
— Smoke-away (@SmokeAwayyy) March 18, 2024
According to Business Insider, several enterprise customers have had the opportunity to preview the latest enhancements to ChatGPT alongside a sneak peek of the new model, GPT-5.
One CEO described the GPT-5 model as “materially better,” noting that OpenAI tailored the demonstration to include data and use cases specific to his company.
He also hinted at additional yet-to-be-revealed ChatGPT5 features, such as the model’s ability to deploy AI agents for autonomous task execution and the ability to handle a broader array of content, potentially including video.
OpenAI has said its ChatGPT 5 update will ‘bridge the gap between human and machine communication’ by offering a more seamless and intuitive conversational experience.
This hints at a significant leap in natural language processing (NLP), aiming to redefine how we engage with AI in various applications, from customer service to content creation. In any case, OpenAI hasn’t released any information about ChatGPT 5 parameters, so it’s difficult to gauge how this will compare against existing products like GPT-4, Grok, or Gemini.
ChatGPT 5 and Autonomous AI Agents
This increase in complexity aims to enhance the model’s reasoning abilities and improve the naturalness of conversations. The goal is to make interactions feel more like speaking with a human than a machine.
Though we can only speculate as to ChatGPT 5’s new features, the development of GPT-5 also hints at introducing AI agents capable of operating autonomously. These agents are expected to perform real-world tasks such as scheduling appointments, managing emails, or making online purchases — all without human oversight.
Such capabilities suggest a move towards systems that can manage day-to-day activities, potentially making ChatGPT 5 a personal assistant.
These advancements are not just about handling mundane tasks; they aim to enhance AI’s role in more complex decision-making processes, potentially transforming sectors like customer service, healthcare, and education by providing more personalized and context-aware services.
ChatGPT 5 and Multimodal
While ChatGPT 4’s premium model has had a somewhat bumpy ride in allowing image results via Dall-E, a further expansion into multimodality would enable GPT-5 to perform more complex tasks and respond more integrated across different media types. It remains unknown if Sora’s video skills will be incorporated into ChatGPT 5.
ChatGPT 5 and Voice Capabilities
OpenAI said:
“Today we are sharing preliminary insights and results from a small-scale preview of a model called Voice Engine, which uses text input and a single 15-second audio sample to generate natural-sounding speech that closely resembles the original speaker.
“It is notable that a small model with a single 15-second sample can create emotive and realistic voices.”
“At the same time, we are taking a cautious and informed approach to a broader release due to the potential for synthetic voice misuse.
“We hope to start a dialogue on the responsible deployment of synthetic voices and how society can adapt to these new capabilities.
“Based on these conversations and the results of these small-scale tests, we will make a more informed decision about whether and how to deploy this technology at scale.”
ChatGPT’s Training Data is Set to Be Increased
OpenAI plans to enrich GPT-5 with a broader array of training data, including proprietary data sets that could cover more specialized knowledge areas and complex scenarios.
This approach could increase the accuracy and usefulness of AI in professional settings where specialized knowledge is crucial.
As GPT-5 becomes more reliable and capable, it is expected to contribute to the slow and steady march of making artificial general intelligence (AGI) a reality. Although as the tweet displayed above notes, ChatGPT 5 is not expected to make that giant leap yet.
Still, even without AGI, ChatGPT 5 should move us closer to AI systems that can understand and perform tasks across a wide range of human activities without specific programming for each task.
What Will ChatGPT 5 Cost?
After all, the company — even if its original stated aim was “AI to benefit humanity” — needs to monetize its technology somehow.
What is the Difference Between ChatGPT 4 vs. 5?
Before paying a $20-a-month subscription, many will instantly try to determine who will win in a battle between ChatGPT 5 vs 4. But predictably, there will only be one winner.
GPT-5 aims to surpass GPT-4 and its Turbo variant by significantly addressing and expanding their capabilities.
GPT-4 Turbo enhanced the model’s knowledge timeline up to April 2023 and introduced a massive increase in the prompt length it could handle. GPT-5 is expected to push these boundaries even further.
Its advancements will likely include even deeper integration with tools like Dall-E 3 and enhanced search functionalities, providing a more seamless and intuitive user experience.
Additionally, GPT-5 is anticipated to exhibit superior performance in understanding and executing complex tasks, showing even greater prowess in academic and professional testing environments than GPT-4’s notable achievements.
As we explored recently, the evolution of GPT models has been explosive, and we expect the next generation to do the same.
This progression is not just about retaining more information or handling longer prompts but refining the AI’s reasoning capabilities, making it more reliable and versatile in real-world applications.
It’s speculated the release of ChatGPT 5 will prompt OpenAI to release the current premium features of ChatGPT 4 freely to the public. Meanwhile, Pro models of ChatGPT 5 may take users a step further than the free version of ChatGPT 5.
ChatGPT 5 Will Fix the Criticisms of ChatGPT 4
It is worth highlighting a wave of frustration that sometimes sweeps through Reddit’s user community regarding the performance issues of GPT-4.
Many users have expressed significant dissatisfaction, noting that the AI has become notably slower and needs help comprehending even basic commands.
Complaints also include broken code outputs, abrupt restarts during interactions, and inexplicable switches between languages, all of which contribute to a decline in productivity rather than an enhancement.
Redditors are calling on OpenAI to focus more on the model’s stability and reliability rather than introducing new features to impress content creators.
Amidst these discussions, there’s a growing concern that future iterations of AI models might become exclusive to higher-paying customers, leaving basic or free versions less effective and filled with inferior content.
It doesn’t stop ChatGPT 4 from being an impressive leap in technology, and we expect Chat GPT 5 to make even bolder strides forward. That being said, users have high expectations of ChatGPT version 5, so OpenAI will need significant improvements to remain a market leader.
A Fun Bonus: What Does ChatGPT 4 Think of Chat GP5?
What does the parent dream about for their child? We asked ChatGPT4 to give us a rundown of what ChatGPT may bring:
The Bottom Line
As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT 5, we must also dare to look beyond the expected advancements in reasoning abilities, multimodal inputs, and autonomous AI agents.
Although ChatGPT 5 news is quite limited, OpenAI has hinted at intriguing new developments such as Sora and the AI voice product ‘Voice Engine.’
These innovations, coupled with a next-generation AI language model, suggest a future where AI can integrate into everyday tasks and decision-making processes.
The potential of these technologies to handle tasks autonomously and interact more intuitively with users underscores a significant leap toward the realization of artificial general intelligence.
So, grab your sunglasses because the tech world’s forecast this summer is looking extra bright, with a high chance of revolutionary AI breakthroughs.