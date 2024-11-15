ChatGPT Can Now Integrate with Popular macOS Coding Apps

Key Takeaways

  • ChatGPT’s macOS app now integrates with VS Code and Xcode, enabling it to read and analyze code directly.
  • The “Work with Apps” feature allows automatic sharing of code sections for smoother collaboration.
  • OpenAI positions this update as a milestone toward the development of fully capable AI agents.

ChatGPT’s macOS app now supports code reading in popular programming-focused applications like VS Code, Xcode, and Terminal.

Launched in May, the app has been gradually enhanced, with the new “Work with Apps” feature eliminating the need to copy and paste code. When activated, this feature automatically transfers the currently active section as context with the prompt. But, unlike tools such as Cursor or GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT cannot input code directly into developer applications.

OpenAI utilizes the macOS accessibility API and VoiceOver screen reader to capture text from apps, which works reliably with most common applications. Users must install a specific extension for tools like VS Code. However, the screen reader cannot interpret visual elements such as videos or photos.

OpenAI confirms that ChatGPT can only view, not alter, app content, and the feature requires manual activation. It’s available to Plus and Teams users, with plans for availability to Enterprise and Education users in the coming weeks. The arrival of “Work with Apps” on Windows is still unclear.

A Step Toward AI Agents

OpenAI is starting with coding apps, as AI coding assistants are widely used for LLMs, and plans to expand ChatGPT’s capabilities to text-oriented applications designed for writing tasks.

The “Work with Apps” feature is not yet an AI agent, but OpenAI views it as a crucial step toward developing autonomous systems, as AI agents still need assistance understanding the entire display, not just prompts or their own outputs.

This move is significant, especially since OpenAI reportedly plans to launch an all-purpose AI agent, “Operator,” in early 2025. The tool will compete with other emerging AI agents, such as Anthropic’s “Computer Use” and Google’s rumored “Jarvis.”

