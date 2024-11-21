CHILLGUY Becomes #1 Meme Coin on DEX with a 6,000% Price Rally

Chill Guy (CHILLGUY) trading volume has risen to approximately $490 million on decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
As per GeckoTerminal, CHILLGUY has secured the top spot in trading volume over the last 24 hours, with the meme coin hitting $489.91 million—significantly surpassing other tokens.
For comparison, the meme coin SLERF (SLERF) ranks second with a trading volume of $130.22 million, while Generation Z Quant (QUANT) holds third place at $112.58 million.
CHILLGUY Soars Over 6,000% Since Launch
The new meme coin Chill Guy (CHILLGUY), built on Solana (SOL), began trading on November 15, according to GeckoTerminal.
Like other meme tokens, CHILLGUY is traded on Solana’s decentralized exchanges, specifically on Raydium. According to CoinGecko, meme coin trading volume on the exchange is 56.97%.
CHILLGUY’s initial price on November 18 ranged between $0.006 and $0.007, but it saw a sharp uptick starting November 20, breaking the $0.2 mark.
The rally continued, with CHILLGUY reaching a new all-time high (ATH) of $0.4797 on November 21—a staggering 6,259% increase from its initial trading price.
At the time of writing, CHILLGUY’s price has slightly declined to $0.38.
CHILLGUY’s meteoric rise has made it a popular pick among traders in recent days. Some have seen extraordinary profits from the coin’s price surge.
According to Arkham, one trader who initially invested $865 in CHILLGUY now holds assets worth $6.4 million following the rally.
He’s just a chill guy who turned $865 into $6.4 MILLION
