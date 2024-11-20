China’s SpaceSail to Take On Starlink in Brazil’s Satellite Internet Market

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to face competition in Brazil, as China’s SpaceSail plans to begin operations in the country by 2026.
SpaceSail CEO Jason Jie Zheng told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Brazilian telecom company Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras has already been signed to this effect.
The deal, finalized during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Brazil for the just concluded G20 meeting, seeks to tap into underserved regions where reliable fiber-optic infrastructure is scarce.
SpaceSail plans to set up a Brazilian subsidiary by year-end, laying the groundwork to roll out services within two years.
This development follows a recent visit by Brazilian government officials to SpaceSails headquarters in October and comes on the heels of a prolonged tension between Musk and Brazilian authorities.
Disputes over content moderation on X led to hefty fines, a temporary platform ban, and frozen Starlink bank accounts to enforce compliance.
Meanwhile, Brazilian Communications Minister Juscelino Filho who confirmed the MOU on X also dismissed speculation that the partnership with SpaceSail is a retaliatory move against Musk.
Assinamos hoje dois importantes acordos com a China, resultado da missão que fizemos no mês passado ao país asiático. Um deles é com a empresa SpaceSail, que está desenvolvendo um serviço de internet de alta velocidade por meio de satélites de órbita baixa. pic.twitter.com/GUFSUNAno6
— Juscelino Filho (@DepJuscelino) November 19, 2024
With Starlink currently holding about 46% share of the satellite internet market in Brazil, it appears the Brazilian government is keen to open up the market to ensure better competition and consumer choice.
SpaceSail has already launched 36 satellites and aims to deploy over 600 by the end of 2025. With plans to challenge Starlink by 2030, Brazil has offered SpaceSail access to its Alcântara Launch Center, which could speed up the satellite deployment schedule while leveraging local facilities.