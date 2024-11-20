China’s SpaceSail to Take On Starlink in Brazil’s Satellite Internet Market

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • China’s SpaceSail plans to launch satellite internet services in Brazil by 2026, competing with Starlink.
  • The company has signed an MOU with Brazilian Telecom Telebras to expand into underserved regions.
  • SpaceSail aims to deploy 600+ satellites by 2025 and challenge Starlink by 2030.

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to face competition in Brazil, as China’s SpaceSail plans to begin operations in the country by 2026.

SpaceSail CEO Jason Jie Zheng told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Brazilian telecom company Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras has already been signed to this effect.  

The deal, finalized during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Brazil for the just concluded G20 meeting, seeks to tap into underserved regions where reliable fiber-optic infrastructure is scarce. 

SpaceSail plans to set up a Brazilian subsidiary by year-end, laying the groundwork to roll out services within two years.  

This development follows a recent visit by Brazilian government officials to SpaceSails headquarters in October and comes on the heels of a prolonged tension between Musk and Brazilian authorities

Disputes over content moderation on X led to hefty fines, a temporary platform ban, and frozen Starlink bank accounts to enforce compliance.  

Meanwhile, Brazilian Communications Minister Juscelino Filho who confirmed the MOU on X also dismissed speculation that the partnership with SpaceSail is a retaliatory move against Musk.

 

 

With Starlink currently holding about 46% share of the satellite internet market in Brazil, it appears the Brazilian government is keen to open up the market to ensure better competition and consumer choice.  

SpaceSail has already launched 36 satellites and aims to deploy over 600 by the end of 2025. With plans to challenge Starlink by 2030, Brazil has offered SpaceSail access to its Alcântara Launch Center, which could speed up the satellite deployment schedule while leveraging local facilities.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan2 hours
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris21 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing22 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes23 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris24 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas1 dayCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez1 daySenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN