Chinese EV makers face up to 38% tariff in the EU

Chinese EV makers could see additional tariffs of up to 38% on top of the existing 10% tariff on electric vehicles.
According to The New York Times, the new tariffs are designed to protect regional manufacturers from unfair competition, with many automakers in the EU worried that they can’t compete with low-priced Chinese models.
The Chinese government provides subsidies that allow manufacturers to sell EVs at much lower prices than their EU competitors. According to NYT, these subsidies, which have given China dominance in the industry, are now the subject of an ongoing EU investigation launched last September.
Major Brands Affected
Chinese automakers who have cooperated with the investigation will face lower tariffs than those who have been uncooperative. BYD, the world’s largest EV manufacturer, and Geely will see tariffs of between 17.4% and 20% imposed. It’s unclear how this will affect Geely-owned brands such as Volvo.
According to the Financial Times, SAIC, which has been uncooperative, faces a maximum 38% tariff. European brands such as Renault and Mercedes, which export EVs made in China, will pay 21%, while Tesla will likely be charged an “individually calculated” rate.
July Deadline Coming Close
The tariffs are controversial among European manufacturers and some authorities who fear Chinese retaliation. There’s concern that the introduction of additional taxes could make EVs more expensive overall, driving away customers, including those who remain unconvinced by all-electric vehicles.
As the investigation continues, it’s hoped that the EU Commission and Chinese authorities will agree. If this fails, the new tariffs will be enforced starting July 4.