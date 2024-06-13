ChromeOS Will Include More of Android at Its Core

Google has announced plans to develop ChromeOS using significant portions of the Android stack to bring Google AI features and innovations to users more quickly.
Evolution of ChromeOS
Over the past 13 years, ChromeOS has been developed to offer a secure and feature-rich experience for many users, including students, teachers, families, gamers, and businesses.
Recent updates, powered by Google AI and Gemini, have introduced new tools to assist with everyday tasks.
Integration with Android Stack
To speed up the rollout of new Google AI features, ChromeOS will now incorporate elements of the Android stack, such as the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks.
This move builds on existing collaborations, like the availability of Android apps on ChromeOS and the unification of Bluetooth stacks starting with ChromeOS 122.
Impact of Android-Based Tech Stack
The integration of the Android-based tech stack is intended to enhance AI innovation within ChromeOS, simplify engineering processes, and improve the compatibility of phones and accessories with Chromebooks.
Despite these changes, Google states that ChromeOS will maintain its security, user experience, and management capabilities.
Timeline and Future Updates
These technical changes are in progress but will not be available to consumers immediately. Once the improvements are ready, Google plans to ensure a smooth transition to the updated ChromeOS. In the interim, regular software updates and new features will continue.
Ongoing Development
Google emphasizes its commitment to enhancing the ChromeOS experience for users, developers, and partners. The integration with the Android stack marks a significant development, reflecting Google’s plans for the future of ChromeOS.