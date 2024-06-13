ChromeOS Will Include More of Android at Its Core

Why Trust Techopedia
ChromeOS Will Include More of Android at Its Core
Key Takeaways

  • Google plans to integrate significant portions of the Android stack into ChromeOS to accelerate the rollout of Google AI features.
  • This integration aims to enhance AI innovation, streamline engineering, and improve compatibility with phones and accessories.
  • ChromeOS will maintain its security and user experience, with ongoing updates and a smooth transition to the new features expected in the future.

Google has announced plans to develop ChromeOS using significant portions of the Android stack to bring Google AI features and innovations to users more quickly.

Evolution of ChromeOS

Over the past 13 years, ChromeOS has been developed to offer a secure and feature-rich experience for many users, including students, teachers, families, gamers, and businesses.

Recent updates, powered by Google AI and Gemini, have introduced new tools to assist with everyday tasks.

Integration with Android Stack

To speed up the rollout of new Google AI features, ChromeOS will now incorporate elements of the Android stack, such as the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks.

This move builds on existing collaborations, like the availability of Android apps on ChromeOS and the unification of Bluetooth stacks starting with ChromeOS 122.

Impact of Android-Based Tech Stack

The integration of the Android-based tech stack is intended to enhance AI innovation within ChromeOS, simplify engineering processes, and improve the compatibility of phones and accessories with Chromebooks.

Despite these changes, Google states that ChromeOS will maintain its security, user experience, and management capabilities.

Timeline and Future Updates

These technical changes are in progress but will not be available to consumers immediately. Once the improvements are ready, Google plans to ensure a smooth transition to the updated ChromeOS. In the interim, regular software updates and new features will continue.

Ongoing Development

Google emphasizes its commitment to enhancing the ChromeOS experience for users, developers, and partners. The integration with the Android stack marks a significant development, reflecting Google’s plans for the future of ChromeOS.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

How John Hopkins Uses AI to Explore Origins of Life

Ray Fernandez32 mins
dummy_img
Gaming

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Makes Good Changes But Has A Problem

Scott McCrae4 hours
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

How the Two Faces of AI Are Forcing a Cyber Re-Think

Mark De Wolf22 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Uncategorized

How to Evaluate Gaming Deals on Black Friday: What’s Really a Bargain?

Kevin Pocock1 dayGaming Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

6 Best AI Courses in India in 2024: Sign Up Today

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Are LLMs & AI Overvalued Right Now? For & Against

Tim Keary2 daysTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN