Civilization 7 Unveils Release Date and Gameplay at Gamescom

At Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, fans of Sid Meier’s Civilization were treated to a first look at Civilization 7, the latest installment in the series.
Creative director of Firaxis Games, Ed Beach, called it the “biggest, most ambitious game Firaxis has ever made,” also mentioning its gorgeous new art style.
Build something you believe in. Sid Meier's Civilization VII arrives February 11, 2025.
Pre-order now!
— Sid Meier's Civilization VII (@CivGame) August 20, 2024
Firaxis is also holding a Gameplay Showcase on its Twitch channel after Opening Night Live. The showcase will feature insights from the development team, a look at the game’s new features, and information on the new in-game narrator.
Sid Meier's Civilization VII is coming February 11, 2025. We've been hard at work on the next chapter of Civilization, and we can't wait to show you more.
Check out the full trailer here:
Preorder or learn more here ➡️
— Firaxis Games (@FiraxisGames) August 20, 2024
For the first time in the franchise’s history, Civilization 7 will be released on PC and consoles simultaneously.
Find out More About Civilization 7 at Gamescom 2024
Gamescom attendees can find out even more about the next title in the long-running franchise that started in 1991 by visiting the Civilization 7 booth in Hall 6 from August 21st to 25th.
Anyone watching or attending PAX West on August 31st can catch the full Civilization 7 panel hosted by Greg Miller.
The legendary 4x strategy game lets you choose a historical leader, build an empire, and lead it to victory, deciding whether those you encounter are friends or foes.