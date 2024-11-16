Coca-Cola Faces Backlash Over AI Remake of Beloved Holiday Ad

Key takeaways

  • Coca-Cola has released an AI-generated version of its iconic "Holidays Are Coming" ad.
  • Users argue the AI execution results in a subpar aesthetic, ruining an original legendary commercial.
  • Despite all of this, the company remains optimistic, claiming that a focus group "loved" the AI version.

Coca-Cola has reimagined its iconic “Holidays Are Coming” commercial. This time, it’s entirely generated by AI.

Coca-Cola’s “Holidays Are Coming” ad has been a symbol of the holiday season since 1995. The modern AI-generated update is now airing now on UK television.

This new version maintains the original script, using the same soundtrack and festive truck convoy. However, the update reflects “today’s times” with diverse casting and a spotlight on Coca-Cola. According to Javier Meza, Coca-Cola’s European CMO, the AI-generated ad was created as an “efficient” way to refresh the brand’s nearly 30-year-old classic while preserving its emotional impact.

AI and Tradition

While Coca-Cola remains proud of the original “Holidays Are Coming,” the brand decided to explore AI to modernize the ad. Meza emphasized that the decision wasn’t AI-driven from the outset but fueled by the desire to bring the ad into the present. AI was later chosen as a cost- and time-efficient solution.

The 16-second AI-generated commercial has been pre-tested with consumers, who reportedly responded positively. This feedback encouraged Coca-Cola to proceed with the new version.

In addition to the “Holidays Are Coming” update, Coca-Cola is re-airing its 2023 festive campaign, “The World Needs More Santas.” Last year, the ad received high praise, scoring 5.3 stars on System1’s Test Your Ad platform, which measures long-term advertising effectiveness.

Ad Backlash

Coca-Cola is taking AI seriously, adopting what it calls a “dual velocity” approach to embedding generative AI into its business processes. Beyond refreshing classic campaigns, AI is expected to play a broader role in the company’s future strategies.

 

Consumers pointed out imperfections in the visuals, such as static animations and unnatural-looking details. X users pointed out that using AI while putting “real magic” into the slogan contradicts itself.

Others even stated they won’t buy Coca-Cola anymore.

Despite these concerns, Coca-Cola stated its willingness to experiment with technology more to balance tradition and innovation.

