Coca-Cola Faces Backlash Over AI Remake of Beloved Holiday Ad

Coca-Cola has reimagined its iconic “Holidays Are Coming” commercial. This time, it’s entirely generated by AI.
Coca-Cola’s “Holidays Are Coming” ad has been a symbol of the holiday season since 1995. The modern AI-generated update is now airing now on UK television.
we're living in the worst timeline
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 15, 2024
This new version maintains the original script, using the same soundtrack and festive truck convoy. However, the update reflects “today’s times” with diverse casting and a spotlight on Coca-Cola. According to Javier Meza, Coca-Cola’s European CMO, the AI-generated ad was created as an “efficient” way to refresh the brand’s nearly 30-year-old classic while preserving its emotional impact.
AI and Tradition
While Coca-Cola remains proud of the original “Holidays Are Coming,” the brand decided to explore AI to modernize the ad. Meza emphasized that the decision wasn’t AI-driven from the outset but fueled by the desire to bring the ad into the present. AI was later chosen as a cost- and time-efficient solution.
The 16-second AI-generated commercial has been pre-tested with consumers, who reportedly responded positively. This feedback encouraged Coca-Cola to proceed with the new version.
In addition to the “Holidays Are Coming” update, Coca-Cola is re-airing its 2023 festive campaign, “The World Needs More Santas.” Last year, the ad received high praise, scoring 5.3 stars on System1’s Test Your Ad platform, which measures long-term advertising effectiveness.
Ad Backlash
Coca-Cola is taking AI seriously, adopting what it calls a “dual velocity” approach to embedding generative AI into its business processes. Beyond refreshing classic campaigns, AI is expected to play a broader role in the company’s future strategies.
Consumers pointed out imperfections in the visuals, such as static animations and unnatural-looking details. X users pointed out that using AI while putting “real magic” into the slogan contradicts itself.
Ending with the slogan “Real Magic” right after showing the fakest crap is wild
— Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) November 15, 2024
Others even stated they won’t buy Coca-Cola anymore.
AI is so boring, unless I see real humans, I ain't buying Coca Cola.
— 𝟏𝟗𝑳𝑲𝑰 (@19LKI) November 15, 2024
Despite these concerns, Coca-Cola stated its willingness to experiment with technology more to balance tradition and innovation.