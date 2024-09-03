concord-pulled-from-sale-just-two-weeks-after-release

In a PlayStation blog post, Concord game director Ryan Ellis confirmed that the 5v5 shooter would be immediately pulled from sale and would be taken offline this Friday.
The former Destiny creative director acknowledged that there were some aspects of the game and the launch that “didn’t land the way we’d intended,” despite many aspects of the shooter resonating with players.
The blog post says Concord developer Firewalk Studios will “determine the best path ahead” and that the studio plans to “explore options,” mentioning that it will look at how to best reach its players.
Firewalk Studios’ debut game was first announced in May 2023, shortly after Sony acquired the studio the month beforel. Firewalk was founded by Harold Ryan, a former Bungie boss, alongside former Activision staff.
After a tepid launch on August 23rd, 2024, Concord has only sold an estimated 25,000 copies on PC and PS5 to date.
Get a Concord Refund Across All Platforms
Anyone who purchased Concord on PS5 and PC is entitled to a full refund, after which the game will be unplayable.
Those who purchased the game on the PS Store or PS Direct will receive a refund to their original method of payment. If this is unavailable, the amount will be refunded to the player’s PSN wallet. Refunds can take between 30 to 60 days to show on bank statements, according to Sony.
Epic and Steam players will reportedly receive refunds in the “coming days” and should receive an email confirmation when their refunds have been processed.
As for anyone unlucky enough to purchase a physical copy, they’ll need to hope they’re covered by the retailer’s refund process.
In its closing statement, Firewalk Studios thanked gamers and promised it would “keep you updated.”