Concord: Release Date, Platforms, Price, & Features

Concord’s release date is mere days away, and the next major release from PlayStation Studios is set to make a mark on the multiplayer shooter landscape.
Concord is Firewalk Studios’ debut title. Founded in 2018 by former Bungie and Activision staff, it was acquired by PlayStation Studios in 2023. Other Sony-owned studios, such as Bungie and Haven Studios, are also supporting the game’s development.
Concord is a Hero Shooter featuring 16 characters at launch, however, unlike games like Overwatch, the game modes in Concord are more reminiscent of regular shooters like Call of Duty.
In this article, we provide all the information you need about the upcoming release, from gameplay and features to prices.
What is Concord?
A Multiplayer FPS
Concord is a multiplayer FPS in which you and a team take the role of space outlaws known as Freegunners. The game takes cues from the Hero Shooter genre, with each playable character having different weapons and abilities. However, it features game modes more commonly found in standard FPS games (Area Control is Domination, Takedown is Team Deathmatch, and Trophy Hunt is Kill Confirmed). Concord features story-focused vignettes to allow you to get to know the characters and world the game is set in.
Concord Release Date
August 23, 2024 for the Standard Edition
August 20, 2024 for the Digital Deluxe Edition
The Concord release date is set for August 23, 2024. The release date is the same on both available platforms. However, Concord is the latest game to take part in the terrible trend of ‘pay more to play early’.
If you pay for the more expensive Concord Digital Deluxe edition, the release date will be August 20, 2024. That version offers a 72-hour early access period as one of its perks. Concord’s Twitter account also confirmed that the game will launch at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT, with a simultaneous worldwide launch for both early access and the regular release date.
Concord Pre-orders
Available on PS5 and PC
Concord pre-orders are available on both PlayStation 5 and PC. However, there is no pre-order bonus available. You did have the option to play the game’s beta early access for pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition; however, that beta has since ended, so there’s no real reason to pre-order outside of wanting to preload the game.
Concord Price
$39.99 for Standard Edition
$59.99 for Digital Deluxe Edition
Concord includes both a standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. The price is lower than a typical first-party PlayStation title, matching the price of Helldivers 2 when it was released in February 2024. The Concord price point is considerably under that of a traditional boxed copy, with PlayStation exclusives usually retailing at the $70 mark in 2024. However, it is entering the genre at a time when some of its competition is thriving in the free-to-play market.
Hero shooters can now be the best free games you can play. Concord will be rivaling the likes of Overwatch 2, which is free-to-play on PS5, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also coming up against Destiny 2, another free shooter with a massive legacy behind it. Similarly can be said of Riot Games’ Valorant. This is Firewalk Studios’ debut game, and the development team has a lot to prove to compete.
Standard Edition – $39.99
- Base Game
Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99
- Base Game
- Northstar Fregunner Pack
- Vale’s Monarch Pack
- Up to 72 hours early access
Concord Platforms
PS5, PC
Concord will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC at launch. The game will have a physical release for the standard edition exclusively on PlayStation 5, with no physical option available for PC players. Meanwhile, on PC the game is available to purchase on the Steam Store and the Epic Games Store. A PlayStation Network account will be required to play Concord on PC, however, to allow for crossplay.
The Concord release date is the same no matter what platform or storefront you buy it from, so go with your preference.
Concord Trailers
Concord had its first big showing at the PlayStation State of Play earlier this year in the form of two trailers. One cinematic Concord trailer shows off the characters’ personalities and some of the world and its heavily Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired aesthetic and humor.
Meanwhile, a second Concord trailer was shown off right after it giving you a look at the gameplay and how some of the game’s heroes work.
Concord gameplay looks to be a mixture of what we’ve seen from hero shooters over the past eight years. Each character has their own personality, movement style, and signature weapon. The second trailer reveals the likes of Lennox, who runs around with a revolver in hand, similar to Cassidy from Blizzard’s forerunner. Vale is a sniper who takes targets out from a distance.
Where Concord characters differ from their contemporaries is with Freegunners such as Haymar, who uses an explosive crossbow and magic to level the playing field. Tank-class heroes like Star Child and 1-Off mix up the traditional idea of what we expect from huge, hulking figures with speed and power. While not every idea is unique, there seems to be enough variety in the formula, which makes this PS5 exclusive promising.
Concord Features
Concord features six game modes, 12 maps, 16 playable characters, and eight variants (modified versions of the existing characters with different skill sets). In October, alongside the launch of the game’s first season, the game will be updated with a new character, map, and other updates.
Concord System Requirements
Sony hasn’t confirmed Concord system requirements for the full version of the game just yet; however, the publisher confirmed Concord system requirements for the open beta that took place earlier this year, so it’s safe to assume they will be similar, if not the same.
|Component
|Minimum – 1080p 60fps (Low)
|Recommended – 1080p 60fps (Medium)
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-8700K / Ryzen 7 2700X
|Intel Core i7-8700K / Ryzen 7 2700X
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Memory
|8GB DDR4
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|30GB SSD
|30GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
However, if you want to play Concord at a higher resolution with increased framerates, you’re going to need more horsepower. The recommended Concord system requirements are fairly demanding, given its art style.
|Component
|Performance – 1440p 60fps (High)
|Ultra – 4K 60fps (Ultra)
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10700KAMD / Ryzen 7 3700X
|Intel Core i7-10700KAMD / Ryzen 7 3700X
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Ti | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|Memory
|16GB DDR5
|16GB DDR5
|Storage
|30GB SSD
|30GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
Latest Concord News
Concord was originally revealed in May 2023 at that year’s PlayStation Showcase, with a teaser trailer showing little in the way of substance. However, a year later, in May 2024, we received both cinematic and gameplay trailers, with the shooter coming at the end of the month. In terms of Concord news, the biggest thing to note is that Season 1 begins in October, which will see new characters, maps, and cosmetics added in.
According to the Concord Season Roadmap, Season 2 will launch in January 2025 and will add a new game mode, maps, characters, and “quality of life updates.” It’s all vague right now, but we’ll know more closer to the time.
The Bottom Line
Concord is an interesting mix of the Hero Shooter genre and features more typical FPS game modes from the likes of Call of Duty. Its strong personality and focus on unique characters—as well as the strong pedigree of the team behind it—should make for an engaging shooter. Time will tell whether it muscles in on juggernauts of the genre like Overwatch 2 and Destiny 2 – and other of the best multiplayer games – but things are looking promising for Firewalk Studios’ first game.