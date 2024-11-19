Control 2 Will Be an Action RPG, Remedy Says

Remedy revealed during an investor presentation that Control 2 will be an action RPG, departing from the action-adventure genre of the original game.
News from our Capital Markets day:
🔦 Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8M units
🔻 Control Ultimate Edition will release on Mac February 12th, 2025
💥 Control 2 will be an action RPG
🎁 Control will receive a free update in early 2025, unlocking some previously released content
— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 19, 2024
At the Capital Markets presentation, Remedy also said it has sold over 1.8 million copies of Alan Wake 2, and that fans could expect a free update to Control next year unlocking “previously released content.”
Remedy also further outlined its interconnected universe, as creative director Sam Lake highlighted that an original universe encompassing multiple franchises is a “unique concept” in games.
Earlier this year, the studio partnered with Annapurna onplans to bring its game franchise to TV and movies. Those plans are still in their very early stages.
Control 2 was first announced in 2022, but we haven’t heard much about the title since then. Observant players might have spotted a teaser trailer for the game hidden in Alan Wake 2 DLC The Lake House.
The original Control, set in an interconnected universe that also spans Alan Wake and Remedy’s upcoming multiplayer title FBC: Firebreak, has sold over 4 million units since its release in 2019.
The first game sees players take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new director of secret government agency the Federal Bureau of Control. Faden must explore FBC headquarters, located in the Oldest House, and traverse an ever-shifting, mind-bending environment to defeat an ancient enemy known as the Hiss.
Last month, Remedy unveiled its first multiplayer title, Firebreak, which supports three player co-op. It’s coming to consoles and PC next year, and will reportedly be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.
Control 2 is in “production readiness” according to Remedy, while Firebreak has entered “full production.” There’s no word on release dates yet for either game.