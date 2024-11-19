Control: Ultimate Edition Comes to the Mac on February 12th

Control: Ultimate Edition will soon bring Jesse Faden’s paranatural adventure to more players as the game is set to launch on the Mac in early 2025.
Remedy Entertainment’s Control revitalized the Finnish developer, paving the way for the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 and the grand storytelling experiment that is the Remedy Connected Universe.
Now, with both team-based spinoff FBC: Firebreak in production and a full sequel edging closer, Mac players will have the chance to experience the definitive version of the original Control game.
While Control is five years old and not the most graphically intensive game on the market, it’s still technically sophisticated and will serve as one of the best ray tracing showcases available for the Mac.
Control: Ultimate Edition comes packaged with the base version of Control alongside DLC expansions “The Foundation” and “AWE.” The title supports up to a 4K resolution and can handle 60 frames per second, theoretically amplifying the already-intense firefights.
Control: Ultimate Edition’s Mac debut is part of a slew of franchise news from Remedy.
News from our Capital Markets day:
🔦 Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8M units
🔻 Control Ultimate Edition will release on Mac February 12th, 2025
💥 Control 2 will be an action RPG
🎁 Control will receive a free update in early 2025, unlocking some previously released content
— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 19, 2024
Among new sales figures for Alan Wake 2 and scheduled updates to Control, the developer announced that Control 2 will be shifting genre gears somewhat, with the studio entering action RPG territory.
The Ultimate Edition announcement comes not long after CD Projekt Red signalled plans to release Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac early in 2025. It too will have ray tracing and otherwise do more to show what Apple Silicon Macs can handle. The game selection on the Mac still trails well behind that on Windows, but Apple has managed to secure high-profile releases that include the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows (also due February 14th) as well as Death Stranding and Stray.