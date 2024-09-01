Covariant Talent Joins Amazon, Boosting AI-Powered Robotics Division

Amazon has hired Covariant’s founders and key team members to enhance its robotics and AI capabilities and advance its warehouse automation efforts.
Amazon has recruited Covariant’s founders, Pieter Abbeel, Peter Chen, and Rocky Duan, and approximately 25% of the startup’s workforce. They will join Amazon’s Fulfillment Technologies & Robotics Team to integrate their technology into Amazon’s operations and advance AI solutions.
The company has also secured a non-exclusive license for Covariant’s AI models, which enhance robot vision and reasoning for warehouse tasks. This move aims to advance Amazon’s robotics systems and expand its AI and robotics division in the Bay Area.
Covariant will continue supporting existing clients and advancing warehouse and distribution center automation solutions. Ted Stinson and Tianhao Zhang will lead the company, with Stinson transitioning from COO to CEO.
Amazon has been a leader in automated warehousing since it acquired Kiva Systems in 2012. This latest deal mirrors Amazon’s June acquisition of the founders of AI startup Adept, providing new technology and talent without a full acquisition. However, some media outlets are already referring to it as a takeover.