Crypto Apps Climb up App Store Rankings Amid Bitcoin Rally

  • Coinbase leads the App Store's Free Finance category following a rise in cryptocurrency trading volume.
  • Meme coin trading app Moonshot skyrockets 388 spots in rankings
  • Rising crypto app rankings signal a potential shift in market dynamics.

Mobile cryptocurrency applications are experiencing unprecedented popularity on Apple’s App Store, fueled by the recent rise in Bitcoin and other digital assets. 

The crypto market has reached a record $3 trillion in capitalization, with Bitcoin touching a record-high of $93,434, reflecting increased investor enthusiasm.

Crypto Apps Take Top Spot in Ranking

Riding the wave of increased trading activity, Coinbase has leaped from 26th place to claim the top position in the App Store’s Free Finance category. The platform recorded its highest trading volume of the year, hitting $12 billion on November 12, according to CoinGecko.

Other crypto apps, including Robinhood and Crypto.com, have also climbed into the top 10, echoing previous trends where rising crypto prices boosted the prominence of centralized exchange apps.

Moonshot, a meme coin trading platform launched in July, has emerged as a standout performer.

The app moved from outside the top 400 to rank 84 in the Free Finance category.

Designed for retail investors with minimal crypto experience, Moonshot bypasses traditional wallet setups by enabling deposits through familiar payment methods like Venmo and debit cards.

The app has gained over 90,000 downloads and reported record fiat deposits, achieving a daily revenue high of $130,000 on November 12, according to DefiLlama.

Moonshot’s rapid growth reflects the increasing appetite for meme coins, volatile tokens tied to internet trends.

The company playfully acknowledged its ascent on social media, claiming to be “coming for #1” as it overtook traditional finance apps like E-Trade.

However, competition looms from platforms like Photon, Phantom, and BullX, which cater to advanced traders with broader access to meme coins and on-chain tools.

Moonshot’s Meteoric Rise: How Memecoins Are Shaping Crypto Trend

The rise of apps like Moonshot highlights how meme coins continue to play a pivotal role in attracting retail investors to the memecoins subcategory.

Despite their volatility, meme coins promise massive gains, fueling speculative interest.

The “memecoin supercycle” gained further momentum with Coinbase’s recent listing of PEPE and Dogwifhat (WIF), which saw price surges of 79% and 45%, respectively.

Coinbase teased the announcement on X with a playful post, further amplifying the frenzy.

The trend has also been boosted by viral moments, such as Elon Musk’s tweet about “a squirrel and a meme coin,”which sent PNUT soaring by 1000% in just a week after its Binance listing.

